Canucks Face Tough Call After Hronek Injury Update: Trade or No?

Questions are being asked in Vancouver as the Canucks may be forced to make a move after an injury update and news broke that defenseman Filip Hronek is expected to miss significant time with an upper-body issue. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported that he didn’t have full details on Hronek’s condition, but “like what he was hearing.”

The injury appears to have occurred during the final moments of the Canucks’ recent loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Hronek visibly in discomfort after a hit. Early video evidence suggests it could be a collarbone or shoulder issue.

Hronek, who has been a key contributor on the blue line this season, has played over 25 minutes per game, including a season-high 27:38 in a recent contest against the Ottawa Senators. With Quinn Hughes already leading the defense, Hronek’s presence has been critical. Without Hronek, the Canucks’ defense is in danger of becoming even more depleted.

Can the Canucks Make a Trade If Hronek Is Out Long-Term?

Reports suggest the Canucks have been keeping an eye on the trade market for some time, constantly talking to teams about possible upgrades on defense. Now more than ever, they team might need something. But, making a trade isn’t exactly as simple as finding someone available and swapping assets with another team.

Filip Hronek Canucks injury update

Friedman was asked if the team would be in the market for another defenseman because of how important Hronek is. He responded that with the defense banged up like it is, “If you’re gonna get banged up, you might as well get it out of the way now.” He believes that the Canucks have built up a bit of a cushion; they’re often to a decent start. He also noted that the timeline is interesting and Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin like to deal. But, the team is getting players back and everything you do, you have to do with an ability to activate and play all of these guys.

The challenge now will be to make a move that doesn’t disrupt the team’s chemistry and one that is workable given the salary cap situation.

