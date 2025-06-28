Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner

Trade talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights appear to be active. The centerpiece of the deal is Mitch Marner, in what might be a sign-and-trade move ahead of free agency on July 1. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the deal could see forward Nicolas Roy heading to Toronto.

Roy might be a good fit for Toronto, who is looking for a second or third-line center, depending on where they slot the recently re-signed John Tavares.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports, “Something to keep an eye on-and-off this week, Toronto and Vegas have been discussing the possibility of a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner. Likelihood of it happening: hard to say. But talks have occurred and continue to do so.”

Marner Leafs Vegas trade rumors

Marner is a pending UFA about to hit the market and command $13-$14 million per season. The Maple Leafs are aware he’s going to test the market, with Vegas being a favorite for the forward since it was revealed he would test free agency. Recent reports suggest he and his wife have been spotted house-hunting in Las Vegas, further fueling speculation. The Golden Knights, known for their aggressive roster moves, were rumored to be open to moving pieces around to add to their offensive core.

Vegas has cap space opening up with Alex Pietrangelo likely going on LTIR. If they move Roy in the deal, that removes another $3 million off the books. So too, adding Marner with an eighth year on his contract, which is allowed, should Marner sign with Toronto first, helps bring the AAV down.

What Marner will agree to sign for before the trade isn’t known. The assumption, however, is that he’ll take a deal, considering Vegas is a no-tax state.

With NHL free agency opening July 1, the window for a sign-and-trade is narrowing. Toronto is reportedly still in talks with other teams, including the Dallas Stars, though Vegas appears to be the frontrunner.

Marner recorded 102 points last season and has 606 points in 576 career games.

