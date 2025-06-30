Oilers Quick Hits: Perry’s Future, Trade Talks, & the Bouchard Deal

It’s shaping up to be a busy 24 hours for the Edmonton Oilers, as multiple reports suggest the team is working through a series of critical moves ahead of the July 1 free agency opening on Tuesday. Edmonton is working on at least two extensions, plus two trades, with their eyes also set on free agency.

Veteran forward Corey Perry remains on Edmonton’s radar. According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Oilers want to re-sign the 40-year-old winger but are financially handcuffed. “The ball is in his court,” LeBrun noted, adding that while Perry remains effective, Edmonton expects other teams to make stronger offers when free agency opens. Perry and the Oilers want it to work out, but only if he’s willing to accept a discount will he get a new contract.

Jeff Marek writes, “The Corey Perry situation is an interesting one to watch. He wants to win but it’ll be tough for the Oilers to bring him back with their cap situation. I’d watch LA (Holland brought him to EDM) and maybe even a return to Dallas.”

Meanwhile, trade chatter is intensifying. The 2 Mutts Podcast reports that the Oilers are working to finalize trades for forwards Adam Henrique and Victor Arvidsson. Both have no-moves, but both might be willing to work with the Oilers on deals if preferred locations can be found.

For Arvidsson, the Detroit Red Wings appear to be a fit, and they just moved Vladimir Tarasenko in a trade to the Minnesota Wild. Where Henrique might go is unclear, and there is a good chance he stays. The cap space, if the Oilers can create it, will be used to sign Evan Bouchard and potentially take a free agency swing at Brock Boeser.

Latest on the Evan Bouchard Deal

There are also reports that the Oilers could announce a deal on Monday that will see star defenseman Evan Bouchard locked in to a new extension. A restricted free agent coming off a stellar postseason, Bouchard is expected to command a significant raise from his prior $3.9 million cap hit. The latest buzz from insiders is that he could get a four-year deal at around $9.5 million per season. Edmonton may also offer an eight-year deal worth over $10 million per season.

In short, there is a lot going on today in Edmonton. With critical negotiations underway and free agency looming, GM Stan Bowman and CEO Jeff Jackson are looking to create room, round out the roster, and perhaps upgrade at key positions.

All the while, the moves they make will be closely monitored by Connor McDavid, who himself can sign an extension as early as Tuesday.

