Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks

Several insiders are reporting that the Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement to keep the goaltender with the team. There were rumors this deal was coming, but it appears to be all but done.

Frank Seravalli notes, “Sources say Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko are closing in on a contract extension that will keep him in Vancouver.” He adds, “Demko is eligible to sign an extension as soon as tomorrow and it sounds like that will indeed happen.”

This came after Canucks’ analyst and insider Rick Dhaliwal posted, “Thatcher Demko extension – Still hearing things are positive, hope is to get something done soon.”

Darren Dreger of TSN adds, “It will get done. Sounds like they’ve agreed on term, but still some work being done on $ and structure.”

Demko, 29, is in the last year of his current contract with the Canucks. The deal pays him $5 million, but he does not have trade protection. With three goaltenders, it wasn’t entirely clear what the Canucks might do, especially if there was a market for Demko in a trade.

What is The Canucks Plan After Signing Demko?

It appears the Canucks want to retain Demko, pair him with Kevin Lankinen and trade Arturs Silovs. Depending on the Demko deal, some will question the organization’s decision to re-sign Lankinen to five-year contract. If they re-sign Demko to a long-term deal as well, why have two starting goalies on lucrative extensions?

