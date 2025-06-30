Familiar Face Among Teams with Free Agency Interest in Brad Marchand

There will be several names drawing interest as free agency opens on Tuesday, but perhaps none more than Brad Marchand. While it seems imminent that Mitch Marner will go to Vegas, Marchand could land anywhere if he doesn’t re-sign with the Florida Panthers. Marchand could become one of the most intriguing names on the free agent market.

TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that multiple teams are expected to show strong interest if he becomes available. He notes, “Credit to @utahmammoth for what appears to be an aggressive approach this offseason. If Brad Marchand hits the open market tomorrow, look for Utah, Boston and Toronto to among those with strong interest.”

Could Brad Marchand go back to the Boston Bruins?

Florida and Toronto aren’t surprise names here. Utah might be a bit more surprising, but it’s not shocking they would make a pitch. Boston, however, seems like an odd fit, given how things ended.

Marchand spent 15 seasons with the Bruins and won a Stanley Cup there. He wanted to stay with the Bruins his entire career, but when he got lowballed on a contract offer, he agreed to be traded. He joined the Panthers in 2025 and won another championship. A return to Boston would mark a sentimental reunion, but it would also be a head-scratcher given that they would likely have to overpay to convince him to return.

Doing that would confuse Bruins fans who watched the face of their franchise leave for pennies on the dollar in an emotional and somewhat contentious goodbye.

Who Has the Best Chance to Sign Marchand?

Currently, the odds favor Florida. That said, they have cap challenges. The team can only offer Marchand so much, hoping that the advantages of playing in Florida outweigh Marchand’s need to cash in.

According to Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs have a “great chance” to sign Marchand if he doesn’t stay with the Panthers.

While Boston is expected to make an offer, one source says it’s “highly unlikely” to be enough. Dreger described a reunion as a “long shot possibility,” though he hinted that Marchand could someday return in a management or coaching role.

Multiple insiders believe Marchand is leaning toward a four-year deal—likely the final contract of his career. There is a chance that one of these teams could overpay for Marchand in an attempt to make a splash. If they do, it could be challenging for Marchand — who has been underpaid for most of his career — to say no.

