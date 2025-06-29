NHL News
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Matthew Knies has signed a six-year extension in Toronto. The deal is worth $7.75 million per season.
The Maple Leafs are hoping Knies is their next star in the making. It’s a solid deal for both sides, but the Leafs are paying for what they hope he’ll become. Currently, he is top six winger with a terrific combination of size, grind, strength, and a scoring touch. He is a strong complimentary piece for Austin Matthews and William Nylander.
After signing John Tavares to a team-friendly deal on Saturday, this is being seen as another win for the organization. David Alter of The Hockey News wrote:
“John Tavares and Matthew Knies combined salary cap hit in 2024-25: $11,925,000. John Tavares and Matthews Knies combined salary cap hit in 2025-26: $12,138,420. An increase of 1.79 percent. That’s not bad at all.”
TSN’s Darren Dreger writes: “Progress was made yesterday after multiple hours grinding through discussions. Toronto does good work on this one as it’s believed the Knies camp wanted a shorter term.”.
The Maple Leafs are also reportedly talking to the Vegas Golden Knights about a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner. Whether that deal comes to pass before July 1 remains unclear.
Next: Maple Leafs Reportedly Threaten Golden Knights with Tampering Charge
More News
-
NHL News/ 10 minutes ago
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly talking about a sign-and-trade...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 1 day ago
Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor
A former NHL player and host started a fake Sidney Crosby trade rumor that...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Avalanche Trade Coyle, Wood to Blue Jackets for Brindley & Picks
The Colorado Avalanche have traded Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Noah Dobson Traded to Canadiens, Signs Massive Extension
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson has...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
John Tavares Signs a 4-Yr Extension with Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs ink John Tavares to a four-year extension worth $4.38 million...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
Noah Dobson Trade Talks Narrowed to Two Teams
The Islanders are deep in trade talks involving defenseman Noah Dobson, with two teams...
-
Florida Panthers/ 3 days ago
Panthers Likely Lose UFA After Trade for Blue Jackets’ Daniil Tarasov
The Panthers added goaltending depth by acquiring Daniil Tarasov from the Blue Jackets in...
-
Featured/ 3 days ago
Tampering Concerns Cast Shadow Over Marner, Marchand in Free Agency
The NHL's renewed focus on tampering rules could delay Mitch Marner's free agency decision....