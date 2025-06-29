Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs

Matthew Knies has signed a six-year extension in Toronto. The deal is worth $7.75 million per season.

The Maple Leafs are hoping Knies is their next star in the making. It’s a solid deal for both sides, but the Leafs are paying for what they hope he’ll become. Currently, he is top six winger with a terrific combination of size, grind, strength, and a scoring touch. He is a strong complimentary piece for Austin Matthews and William Nylander.

After signing John Tavares to a team-friendly deal on Saturday, this is being seen as another win for the organization. David Alter of The Hockey News wrote:

“John Tavares and Matthew Knies combined salary cap hit in 2024-25: $11,925,000. John Tavares and Matthews Knies combined salary cap hit in 2025-26: $12,138,420. An increase of 1.79 percent. That’s not bad at all.”

Matthew Knies negotiations Maple Leafs

TSN’s Darren Dreger writes: “Progress was made yesterday after multiple hours grinding through discussions. Toronto does good work on this one as it’s believed the Knies camp wanted a shorter term.”.

The Maple Leafs are also reportedly talking to the Vegas Golden Knights about a sign-and-trade involving Mitch Marner. Whether that deal comes to pass before July 1 remains unclear.

