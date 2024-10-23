Taylor Hall Aware Blackhawks May Explore Trade Options

As Taylor Hall approaches the end of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, his future with the team remains uncertain. According to an article by Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Hall, who joined Chicago to help bridge the gap between the team’s rebuild and their playoff aspirations, is eager to prove he can be more than just a temporary piece. He’s just not sure if the Blackhawks want him for anything more than that.

Despite injuries derailing his efforts as part of the organization, Hall has made it clear that he wants to stay and be a part of the Blackhawks’ future. “I’d love to stay and be part of this,” Hall said. “I’ve moved around quite a bit, maybe more than I would’ve liked, but it’s led me to some amazing experiences. I really like this team, the organization, and the group of guys we have. I think I can be a good piece for us as we keep growing.”

That said, what Hall wants might not be what the Blackhawks want… or need.

Can the Blackhawks Trust Hall to Remain Healthy?

After suffering an ACL tear just three weeks into the last season (limiting him to 10 games) while playing alongside star rookie Connor Bedard, Hall faced a long road to recovery. There’s always going to be concern that he’s forever likely to suffer another setback and while he’s committed to the team, his rehab and how ingrained he is as part of the rebuild is in question.

The Blackhawks are undergoing a total facelift. Hall believes that having veterans around as the young stars take over the team is important, but the Blackhawks may not see Hall as a long-term part of their plans. He hopes to show that they shouldn’t write him off this season, but he also knows that his past and inability to stay in the lineup and produce may factor into things.

Should he have a productive season, his story will be interesting to watch. A strong year might lead the Blackhawks to talk extension. Then again, the team might see Hall as a rental and he only has a 10-team no-trade list that will slow a possible deal at the deadline down.

