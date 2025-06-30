NHL News
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple Leafs, blowing up a potential Marner sign-and-trade deal.
The Vegas Golden Knights just flipped the NHL and the Toronto Maple Leafs the metaphorical bird.
In a late-night deal on Sunday that has all the makings of the Golden Knights daring the NHL to look into the way they do business, Vegas shipped defenseman Nic Hague to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Jeremy Lauzon and Colton Sissons. Within hours, Hague signed a four-year, $22 million extension with Nashville. The controversy? Just hours before, Hague was mentioned in rumors as part of a potential trade to the Maple Leafs, following the discovery that Toronto might pursue Vegas for tampering, assuming they sign Mitch Marner.
The Hague trade means either of the two things. First, Vegas is clearing a bit of space to make a move for Marner. Second, they felt like trading one of the guys Toronto had their eyes on.
With Lauzon and Scissons coming back in the trade, this isn’t a move by Vegas to clear cap space. Vegas only saves around $600K. However, if Toronto had hoped to secure Hague and forward Nicolas Roy in a potential sign-and-trade for Marner, that’s off the table now.
Did Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon just throw a wrench into Toronto’s plans on purpose?
There is still a chance that a different sign-and-trade deal will take place. However, more and more, it appears the Leafs are going to watch Marner sign with Vegas Tuesday morning and get zero in return.” That means they’ll need to go after Vegas, who doesn’t seem to care.
Will the Maple Leafs Pursue Something with the NHL?
Andy Strickland wrote on Monday:
“According to a league source, the NHL will investigate team tampering if a complaint is filed. As of yesterday, the league had received zero complaints regarding possible tampering. We’ll see if that changes.”
On the surface, it appears the Golden Knights sent a message that they don’t negotiate under pressure. They won’t be leveraged, and if a team is going to threaten going after them with the league, they better be prepared to act on that threat.
A trade might have saved the Golden Knights from a potential tampering scandal, yet this trade appears to welcome it. “If they make a deal with Toronto and send a good player or two… any chance the Maple Leafs file for tampering goes away,” he said. “All that goes away if this deal gets done.” Vegas just made it harder to get a deal done with Toronto.
If the Golden Knights land Marner in free agency, this is going to get interesting. Toronto will have to decide how to proceed and the NHL — who is itching to send a message to a team caught tampering — will have to prove Vegas did what they were accused of doing.
Meanwhile, whether Hague was really ever part of a trade to Toronto or just speculation, Vegas didn’t just trade the defenseman; they made a statement.
Next: Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Thatcher Demko Re-Signing with the Vancouver Canucks
The Vancouver Canucks and goaltender Thatcher Demko have come to terms on an agreement...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Golden Knights Flip the Script—and the Bird—on Maple Leafs
The Golden Knights didn’t just trade Nic Hague—they sent a message to the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Matthew Knies Signs 6-Yr Deal with Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies signs a six-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs, Golden Knights Talking Sign-and-Trade for Mitch Marner
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights are reportedly talking about a sign-and-trade...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 2 days ago
Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor
A former NHL player and host started a fake Sidney Crosby trade rumor that...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 2 days ago
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou,...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Avalanche Trade Coyle, Wood to Blue Jackets for Brindley & Picks
The Colorado Avalanche have traded Charlie Coyle and Miles Wood to the Columbus Blue...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 3 days ago
Noah Dobson Traded to Canadiens, Signs Massive Extension
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders. Dobson has...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
John Tavares Signs a 4-Yr Extension with Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs ink John Tavares to a four-year extension worth $4.38 million...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Noah Dobson Trade Talks Narrowed to Two Teams
The Islanders are deep in trade talks involving defenseman Noah Dobson, with two teams...
Miguel
June 30, 2025 at 10:26 am
Bettman won’t do anything to his pet project.