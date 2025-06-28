Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens Trade Talks for Jordan Kyrou Intensifying
The Canadiens are reportedly in deep trade talks with the Blues involving Jordan Kyrou, with Kirby Dach and Mike Matheson part of the return.
The Montreal Canadiens appear far from finished after Friday’s blockbuster deal for defenseman Noah Dobson. According to multiple reports, the Canadiens are one of several teams showing strong interest in St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted on Insider Trading that the Canadiens are in the mix. Other reports suggest that if teams want Jordan Kyrou, they should offer Doug Armstrong a young, highly skilled center. The Habs may be doing just that. Talks between Montreal and St. Louis reportedly continued late into the night, with a trade framework centering around Kirby Dach and defenseman Mike Matheson going the other way. Additional pieces are believed to be involved.
Armstrong Hints They’re Willing to Trade a Winger
Blues GM Doug Armstrong addressed the team’s needs when he told the media: “We’re very strong on the wing right now… we’re one of 27 teams that would love to find a second-line center… if we make a trade, it’ll be an apple for an apple.” That aligns with a potential swap involving Dach, who at 23 still holds significant upside as a top-six center, despite recent injuries.
Kyrou, 26, is coming off a 36-goal, 70-point campaign and carries a cap hit of $8.125 million through 2029. While Blues insider Andy Strickland reports that Kyrou isn’t actively being shopped, he also acknowledges that St. Louis could consider moving him in the right deal.
Montreal, having just made its first playoff appearance since 2021, seems eager to accelerate its retool. After adding Dobson, if they’re able to pull off a trade for Kyrou, it would give them a dynamic scoring threat on the wing to complement Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki.
Next: Oilers Could “Get In On” Race for Top UFA Winger
