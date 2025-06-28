Ex-NHLer Backtracks on “Baseless” Sidney Crosby Trade Rumor

Sidney Crosby is not being traded. Rumors popped up on Friday after a former NHLer and radio host suggested a trade was likely. As can happen, those rumors spread, and fans and other media outlets started reporting on the speculation and were wondering what the story was.

It wasn’t long before the Colorado Avalanche were thrown into the mix, people linking Crosby to Nathan MacKinnon. It was never true. Even MacKinnon wrote, “Fake news” on the social media thread.

Georges Laraque said on Friday: “I’m hearing there’s a very good chance that Crosby will play somewhere else.” When sources much closer to the situation started shooting down the rumor, Laraque backtracked, writing on social media:

“Ok so to be more specific about the Crosby rumours. Yesterday I heard that at the deadline, there’s a good chance for him to be dealt. We have been hearing about this for awhile but it make sense, Crosby is a winner, after winning 3 Cups, does he wants to end his career by missing the playoffs 4 years in a row?”

NHL Trade Talk Weekend rumors: Crosby Penguins

He then added:

The best part of hockey is the playoff! Why do you think he played in the World Championship this year? He loves the game and loves to compete! As for Pittsburgh, my former team that I loved, every team goes through a rebuild and think about the future of the franchise, if you keep all your top players too long, it’s gonna be a long process of rebuilding.

He ended with: “So when I have a conversation with someone much closer to him than me, it make sense, sadly, the team mention was not MTL, stay tuned, will see what he decides at the deadline!”

Anything that pops up about Crosby at the draft or before free agency should be taken with a grain of salt. Pat Brisson, agent for Crosby, told reporter Rob Rossi in text message that “speculation about Crosby leaving the Penguins are ‘baseless rumors.'”

