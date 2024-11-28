Senators Consider Breaking Up Core with Josh Norris Trade

The Ottawa Senators may be on the verge of a major shake-up. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff Live, the organization has engaged in internal discussions about breaking up its young core, with 25-year-old center Josh Norris emerging as a potential trade candidate.

Once seen as a cornerstone of the franchise, Norris’s tenure in Ottawa has been hindered by injuries, including three shoulder surgeries. Despite a promising sophomore campaign that saw him score 35 goals, injuries have since limited his production to just 18 goals over the past two seasons. Through 21 games this season, Norris has eight goals and six assists, but questions remain about whether he can reclaim his previous form.

Seravalli emphasized that the Senators are creeping close to panic mode. Citing the Senators’ lack of success in recent years and a key injury to Artem Zub, he said, “At some point, you begin to smash your head against the wall when you try and break through, doing the same thing over and over,” he said. He also noted that the team must be willing to take bold steps, even if it means parting with players like Norris, whose $7.95 million cap hit runs through 2029-30.

While trading Norris would be no small thing, his injury history and inconsistent production have made him more expendable than some of the other core pieces on the team. The Senators are reportedly exploring trade options to address their blue line issues, and moving Norris could clear valuable cap space to pursue reinforcements.

Josh Norris Senators trade talk

Key pieces like Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, and Jake Sanderson remain untouchable as the team looks to build its future. However, if Norris is dealt, it would be the first big blockbuster move of this season for any team.

Where Would Norris Be Trade To?

The key for the Senators is that they would first need to look for a team that is also looking to shake things up. That could be the New York Rangers or Pittsburgh Penguins. From there, the Senators would need to target a defenseman. Could that be Jacob Trouba out of New York? Maybe Marcus Pettersson out of Pittsburgh (if he is willing to sign an extension). Even a team like Philadelphia might be an option as they are open to making deals and have some defensemen out there in the rumor mill.

