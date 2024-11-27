Oilers Dealing with “Real Horse-and-Cart” Skinner Dilemma

The Edmonton Oilers are grappling with a significant challenge as they search for solutions to their struggling power play. One potential adjustment involves giving Jeff Skinner a shot on the man advantage, replacing Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. However, the team faces what Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic aptly called a “horse-and-cart dilemma.”

Skinner, known for his scoring ability hasn’t necessarily earned the right to get the best looks or gravy opportunities with the elite offensive stars on the team. Admittedly, he has struggled to find his rhythm this season. But, the move might jolt both the player and power play, which would be good for the team. The Oilers have to ask themselves, ‘Do we give Skinner the chance to prove us wrong, or make him prove us right?’

The first would mean putting him on the power play and realizing it didn’t work. That would only further the narrative that the Oilers made a mistake in signing him and things are working out as hoped. The second option — making him earn the right to be there by producing outside the power play — puts the responsibility on the player. It also means Skinner may never see the power play if he doesn’t get hot.

Skinner Trying to Find a Groove with the Oilers

“As a player, you try to look to contribute as best you can,” Skinner said when asked about the possibility. “Everyone wants the opportunity to do that. You’ve just got to kind of keep working. Obviously, it’s a long year.”

Does Jeff Skinner deserve to be on the Oilers’ power play?

The Oilers’ coaching staff is understandably cautious. Handing Skinner “gravy minutes” on a struggling power play could backfire if the experiment fails, especially since the team is still searching for consistent momentum. Other players on the team might be more deserving, and there’s the risk that messing with a proven power play in the first place is a bad idea.

Skinner acknowledged the challenge of finding his groove: “Personally and as a team, we’ve been looking for that little moment where we can go on a little bit of a run and string some momentum together. That’s just what you work towards.”

While the idea of utilizing Skinner’s scoring instincts is tempting, it’s clear the Oilers need to balance giving him something he hasn’t earned and letting him help the team by using the skills he’s had in the NHL for years.

Whether the Oilers ultimately make the switch or stick with their current personnel, the stakes are high because the power play is a huge part of their overall offense.

