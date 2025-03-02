New York Rangers
Rangers Hold Out Reilly Smith Amid Trade Speculation
The New York Rangers will hold out forward Reilly Smith amid trade speculation ahead of the deadline on Friday.
The New York Rangers are holding forward Reilly Smith out of Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators for “trade-related reasons,” fueling speculation that the veteran winger could be on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday. Mollie Walker was the first to report the decision by the team.
#NYR Reilly Smith will not play tonight vs. Predators for roster management purposes— Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 2, 2025
Smith, a pending unrestricted free agent, is the latest Rangers player to be scratched for roster management purposes. The team has already traded Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and Jimmy Vesey, signaling an aggressive approach to the trade deadline. Teams looking for a veteran middle-six forward who can kill penalties are likely to express interest. No insiders have revealed who the Rangers have been talking to about a trade.
Smith, 32, has provided steady offensive production and veteran leadership, making him an appealing trade target for playoff contenders looking for experienced scoring depth.
Expect More Players Like Smith to Start Sitting Out Games
The Rangers aren’t the first team to sit a player this season. Gustav Nyquist was pulled from the lineup by the Nashville Predators on Saturday and was traded to the Minnesota Wild later that afternoon. The decision to sit a player is to avoid potential injury for trade suitors who won’t make the trade if something happens in a game.
With just five days remaining before the deadline, things are starting to pick up and trades are happening. There were three significant deals on Saturday.
Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers
More News
-
New York Rangers/ 14 minutes ago
Rangers Hold Out Reilly Smith Amid Trade Speculation
The New York Rangers will hold out forward Reilly Smith amid trade speculation ahead...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Blackhawks, Wild, Oilers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 1 - Blackhawks trade Jones, Predators trade Nyquist, Rangers...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 15 hours ago
Blackhawks Sending Seth Jones to Panthers in Trade
It is being reported that the Chicago Blackhawks are finalizing a trade that will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Insider: Kane Gives Trade List to Oilers, Team Working Out Options
Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Evander Kane has submitted a 16-team no-trade list to...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 19 hours ago
Former Oiler Available: Should Bowman Bring Back Ryan McLeod?
The Buffalo Sabres might be taking Ryan McLeod available in trade at the deadline...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Predators Trade Gustav Nyquist to Minnesota Wild
The Nashville Predators have traded forward Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
Why Are Evander Kane Trade Rumors Suddenly Popping Up?
Evander Kane trades rumors are popping up with the change of his contract, but...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 23 hours ago
Avalanche & Rangers Make Big Trade: Vesey, Lindgren Gone
It appears the New York Rangers are trading Jimmy Vesey and Ryan Lindgren to...
-
NHL News/ 23 hours ago
Maple Leafs Sign Borya Valis to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed undrafted prospect Borya Valis to a 3-Year Entry-Level...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Insider: Top Prospect “To Be Gone” in Maple Leafs Trade
Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten are the subject of Toronto Maple Leafs trade talk...