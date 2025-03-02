Rangers Hold Out Reilly Smith Amid Trade Speculation

The New York Rangers are holding forward Reilly Smith out of Sunday’s game against the Nashville Predators for “trade-related reasons,” fueling speculation that the veteran winger could be on the move ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday. Mollie Walker was the first to report the decision by the team.

#NYR Reilly Smith will not play tonight vs. Predators for roster management purposes — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) March 2, 2025

Smith, a pending unrestricted free agent, is the latest Rangers player to be scratched for roster management purposes. The team has already traded Kaapo Kakko, Filip Chytil, Ryan Lindgren, and Jimmy Vesey, signaling an aggressive approach to the trade deadline. Teams looking for a veteran middle-six forward who can kill penalties are likely to express interest. No insiders have revealed who the Rangers have been talking to about a trade.

Smith, 32, has provided steady offensive production and veteran leadership, making him an appealing trade target for playoff contenders looking for experienced scoring depth.

Reilly Smith Rangers trade

Expect More Players Like Smith to Start Sitting Out Games

The Rangers aren’t the first team to sit a player this season. Gustav Nyquist was pulled from the lineup by the Nashville Predators on Saturday and was traded to the Minnesota Wild later that afternoon. The decision to sit a player is to avoid potential injury for trade suitors who won’t make the trade if something happens in a game.

With just five days remaining before the deadline, things are starting to pick up and trades are happening. There were three significant deals on Saturday.

