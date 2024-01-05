The Detroit Red Wings, once the NHL’s model franchise, are navigating a crucial juncture as they approach the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. Facing the possibility of an eighth consecutive playoff miss, the team stands on the cusp, close enough to consider a playoff push rather than opting for a selling strategy. What are the Red Wings and Steve Yzerman’s options as the deadline approaches?
While patience and adherence to Steve Yzerman’s long-term vision are advocated, the decision hinges on assessing the team’s performance. The 19-16-4 Red Wings are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Yzerman, the general manager, must be discerning about whether the Red Wings resemble a playoff-caliber team. Sometimes they seem to be, other times they don’t. Last year’s experience serves as a lesson, as Yzerman swiftly shifted to selling mode when the team faltered before the deadline, making a tough but necessary decision.
Yet, after eight years of rebuilding, questions arise about the team’s trajectory. Their addition of Patrick Kane seems to hint they want to go for it, but while he has played well individually, the team has struggled at times around him. Questions about whether to keep him or trade him are already out there, with insider reports noting the team had a conversation with the veteran forward about a deadline trade if the outlook of contending didn’t look promising.
Are Red Wings Contenders or Deadline Sellers? Can Fans Trust the Yzerman Plan?
Yzerman’s efforts to transform the Red Wings into playoff contenders were anticipated to materialize this season. If the team falls short or remains distant from playoff contention, doubts may surface regarding the effectiveness of Yzerman’s direction after five years in the role.
Acknowledging the fans’ potential dissatisfaction, the narrative of “Yzerman being too patient” has been debated, considering factors like unfortunate draft lottery luck and Yzerman’s proactive moves, including a significant trade with a division rival during the offseason.
The looming question is whether Yzerman, known for his patience, will make aggressive moves at the deadline if the team is within striking distance. Or, will any doubts about their ability to get in put the GM back into a frame of mind where selling is at the deadline is the best plan?
