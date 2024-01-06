Bedard Injured, Latest Update After Holding Jaw Following Big Hit

In a game against the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, superstar rookie Connor Bedard faced an unfortunate exit after a hit from Brendan Smith, leading to his absence for the remainder of the game. Bedard went to the locker room and didn’t return. Immediate concern mounted as there were no immediate updates on his condition.
In the first period, Bedard carried the puck into the Devils’ zone when Smith stepped forward, delivering a substantial hit, seemingly impacting Bedard’s mouth or jaw. The Blackhawks phenom got up and skated off on his own, but he was holding his face and it didn’t look good.
While many are calling it a clean hit with Bedard caught in an awkward position, Nick Foligno engaged in an extended fight with Smith in response to Bedard’s injury. It was one of the longer fights of the 2023-24 NHL season. Foligno didn’t return after the second period, but it’s unclear if he was injured in the fight.
Coach Luke Richardson provided no immediate updates on both Bedard and Foligno postgame, leaving their conditions uncertain. He also noted, “I don’t know if it was dirty. I think Connor was reaching for a puck and didn’t see him. … I don’t think he stepped up on him. I just think he kind of stopped and Connor ran headfirst right into him.”
The Hope Is This Injury Isn’t Anything Serious For Bedard
Bedard, a rookie standout already, tops the rookie charts in goals, assists, and points, earning an All-Star nod recently. The Blackhawks, already grappling with multiple injuries, faced additional challenges with Foligno leaving the game after three shifts.
The team’s return to Chicago prompts anticipation for updates on the players’ conditions.
Next: Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
More News
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Senators All-Too Familiar Struggles: Patience or Roster Overhaul?
In a familiar position and facing a challenging season despite offseason optimism, what are...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 9 hours ago
Red Wings at Crossroads: Yzerman’s Options at NHL Trade Deadline
As the Detroit Red Wings contemplate their playoff push or sell strategy; Yzerman's options...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs
Family dynamics, specifically Michael Nylander's involvement are slowing William Nylander negotiations with the Maple...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Canucks’ Coach at Breaking Point with Kuzmenko Amid Trade Talk
Vancouver Canucks' Head Coach Rich Tocchet is at a breaking point with forward Andrei...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Matt Murray News May Make Maple Leafs Goalie Issue Tricky
Matt Murray is recovering, potentially ahead of schedule and the Toronto Maple Leafs aren't...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 day ago
Oliver Kylington Joins AHL Wranglers Ahead of Flames Return
Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington joins the AHL Wranglers ahead of an imminent return...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Insider Says 5 Devils Options Available in Deadline Goalie Trade
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman walked through 5 options for the New Jersey Devils in...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Christian Dvorak to Miss Season, Faces Major Surgery
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is set to miss the remainder of the 2023-24...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
A League Of Their Own: PWHL Launch What Dreams Are Made Of
The PWHL officially launched and for many of the players, this is years of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
NHL All-Star Selection: Oilers 5 Legit Candidates for 2024 Game
The Edmonton Oilers have five legitimate candidates for 2024 NHL All-Star consideration. There's a...