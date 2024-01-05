Family Dynamics Slowing Nylander Negotiations with Maple Leafs

The negotiations between the Toronto Maple Leafs and William Nylander have entered a crucial phase, described as delicate by various sources, including Friedman in his 32 Thoughts preview column. Acknowledging that things are much closer than they were to getting an extension finalize, there is s slight snag that is holding the deal up, suggests the NHL insider.
Originally targeting a deal under $10 million, the Maple Leafs now acknowledge that the contract will be substantial, and they are committed to finalizing it. The money isn’t really the issue, notes Friedman. In fact, he believes Toronto has settled into the fact this is going to cost more than they would have liked, but the team is still pushing to get the deal done.
Instead, part of the hold up is Nylander’s family and his loyalty to his father, Michael Nylander.
William Nylander’s Family Isn’t Making Things Easy for the Maple Leafs
Known as a shrewd negotiator during his time as a player, Michael Nylander is heavily involved in the contract dealing for his son. Friedman has pointed out the complicating factor of Michael Nylander’s (William’s father) involvement, emphasizing the player wants to stick in Toronto, but he doesn’t want to step on dad’s toes.
While avoiding specific details, the complexities of this negotiation underscore the significant influence of family dynamics on William’s decision-making. Friedman writes, “Honestly, I feel gross writing it because I hate bringing up family when it comes to this stuff. But it is a factor and why everyone is so careful in discussing where things stand.” He adds, “He [Michael] plays a major role in these conversations and William is very loyal, as you would expect.”
It’s not clear exactly what Michael Nylander wants and what why he might be hesitant about William signing a $90 million deal, but Friedman believes it is a factor. Despite the challenges, there is a prevailing sense that a resolution will be reached.
