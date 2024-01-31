Could Oilers and Predators Make Another Trade Deadline Deal?

Amid a successful season that started a bit rough, the Edmonton Oilers are cautiously exploring potential trade opportunities. With the focus on strengthening their defensive depth, but making sure not to disrupt team chemistry, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, there’s speculation that Alexandre Carrier from the Nashville Predators could be an ideal fit for the Oilers. Could the Oilers and Predators make another deadline deal?

If the Oilers and Predators get to talking, this would be the second time in two seasons that the two teams pulled off a solid deadline trade. Last season, the Oilers added Mattias Ekholm for Tyson Barrie, a first-rounder, and other pieces. It has been widely considered one of GM Ken Holland‘s best trades. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if he dips his toes back into the Predators’ waters.

However, Edmonton, like many teams, is operating under a tight budget, adhering to a dollar-in, dollar-out approach.

Oilers Have to Be Cautious About Any Deadline Trade: Is It a Clear Upgrade?

As Friedman points out, the Oilers are currently in a position of strength, and they are hesitant to disrupt their winning momentum. With goaltender Jack Campbell performing exceptionally well now in the AHL — boasting a .920 save percentage in his recent games — the team isn’t looking at their goaltending. This is especially true considering how well the tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are playing.

At forward, the Oilers are deep. They just added Corey Perry without giving up assets and they boast one of the deadliest top six groups in the NHL.

That leaves the defense, and understandably cautious about making any significant changes at this stage. While there might be room to make an upgrade, the group of blueliners is playing extremely well. Messing with their chemistry could be detrimental to the team’s ability to shut down the opposition over this 16-game winning streak. If the Oilers are looking at Carrier, they need to know he’s an upgrade.

Would Nashville Do That Trade with the Oilers?

On the other side, the Nashville Predators, while still in contention for a playoff spot, might consider selling some assets if they choose to reshape their roster. Carrier emerges as a notable trade candidate, particularly as a pending unrestricted free agent. He has established himself as a legitimate top-four defenseman, earning praise for his reliable and steady performance on both ends of the ice.

Alexandre Carrier Edmonton Oilers Predators rumors

Frank Seravalli, in his Daily Faceoff article, discussed top trade deadline candidates. He emphasized Carrier as a player who ticks all the boxes for a deadline acquisition. Describing him as a rental player molded into a dependable and steady defender, Seravalli notes Carrier’s ability to contribute positively at both ends of the ice. Furthermore, Carrier brings experience to the table, with an impressive plus-34 rating for his career and participation in two Stanley Cup playoff series.

He is playing on a contract that has $2.5 million AAV. If Nashville is open to taking money back, or a player like Cody Ceci, would the Oilers like the idea of moving one defenseman for another and saving a bit of cap space in the process?

Something The Oilers Might Consider, But It Depends on the Cost

As the trade deadline approaches, the Predators face a pivotal decision regarding Carrier’s future. While he could be a valuable asset for other teams, Nashville must weigh the potential return value against the benefits of retaining him.

The Oilers, with their keen interest in bolstering their defensive lineup, will closely monitor a player like Alexandre Carrier, who might be one of the missing pieces needed to enhance their playoff aspirations.

