BREAKING: Elias Lindholm Traded To Vancouver Canucks

With the trade deadline over a month away, teams have been looking to finalize their decisions on whether or not they will be buying or selling. Wednesday (Jan. 31) night, a blockbuster trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames was pulled off as the Canucks were able to secure the services of forward Elias Lindholm.
Lindholm was been the face of trade rumours over the past several months as contract extension negotiations had gone nowhere between him and the Flames. He joins a stacked Canucks team that’s considered one of the Stanley Cup favourites heading into the 2023-2024 postseason.
Lindholm was drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes back in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at fifth overall. He is a Swedish right-shot center who stands 6-feet, 194 pounds. This season with the Flames, he scored nine goals and added 23 assists for 32 points through 49 games.
The deal also almost included Chris Tanev, but Darren Dreger reported that the two sides will work on a separate deal to get that done.
The trade includes Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko heading to the Flames, along with Hunter Brzustewicz, Joni Jurmo, a 2024 1st Round Pick, and a conditional 2024 4th Round Pick.
Kuzmenko had played 43 games with the Canucks this season scoring eight goals and adding 13 assists for 21 points. He joins a rough Flames roster who have struggled to find any type of success this season.
Several teams were interested in acquiring Lindholm as his two-way game would be a welcomed addition to any contending team, but he joins the Canucks and will bolster their already lethal offensive forward group. As a pending unrestricted free agent, the Canucks will likely try to extend Lindholm past this season.
