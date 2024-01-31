Tomas Hertl Viewed as Potential Trade Fit For Calgary Flames

The NHL Trade Deadline isn’t until March 8th, but plenty of NHL teams have found themselves involved in trade rumors recently. Some need to decide if they’re going to sell off their assets or go all-in for a Stanley Cup. Others have to wait as they are playoff bubble teams. One team that doesn’t have any sense of direction is the Calgary Flames. They have been one of the most disappointing teams this season after having such high hopes entering the new campaign.

On a recent episode of The Jeff Marek Show, Marek tossed out an idea for the Flames eyeing a trade. It would be one that could help their scoring ability, and address their short-term needs. He suggested the Flames acquire San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl in exchange for a trade package that includes Dan Vladar. This would then open up the opportunity for the Sharks to trade one of Mackenzie Blackwood or Kaapo Kahkonen.

Why Would the Sharks Trade Tomas Hertl?

Hertl is a 30-year-old left-shot forward from Praha, Czechia currently under contract with the Sharks. He stands 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, and was drafted by the Sharks in the first round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft at 17th overall. Throughout his NHL career, he has scored 218 goals adding 266 assists for 484 points through 712 games. He’s been one of the more productive forwards on the Sharks roster, so the idea of trading him seems counterproductive.

And, while he’s expressed his desire to stay and help the Sharks through their rebuild, the team might find the best thing for both sides is to move on.

Tomas Hertl Flames trade rumors

This season with the Sharks, Hertl has been one of the only bright spots offensively on what has been one of the worst teams in NHL history. Through 48 games, he has scored 15 goals adding 19 assists for 34 points.

Any deal between the Flames and Sharks likely includes Vladar going to the Sharks along with multiple draft picks and prospects in exchange for Hertl’s full contract which is a massive contract with seven seasons remaining at a $8,137,500 cap hit.

