Oilers Make Corey Perry Signing Announcement Official

In a move that bolsters their playoff depth and adds a seasoned veteran to the roster, the Edmonton Oilers have officially signed 2011 Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry. The 38-year-old right-winger, known for his physical presence and clutch performances, brings a wealth of experience to the team. Following rumors on Sunday that the deal was done, the team made things official on Sunday morning and wrote in their announcement, “The Oilers have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775K plus performance bonuses. Perry will wear number 90.”

“Corey Perry can earn up to $325,000 in performance bonuses: 1. $225k for 10 games played 2. $50k if EDM wins the 2nd RD of the playoffs and Perry: a) plays in 50% of RD 2 games, or b) 50% of the total of RD 1 & 2 games 3. $50k if EDM wins the 3rd RD of the playoffs and Perry: a) plays in 50% of RD 3 games, or b) 50% of the total RD 1, 2 & 3 games”

The #Oilers have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775K plus performance bonuses. Perry will wear number 90.

Perry’s recent playoff contributions have been nothing short of impressive, tallying 35 points in 78 games over three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances. With a Stanley Cup victory in 2007 with the Anaheim Ducks and subsequent trips to the Finals with the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, and Tampa Bay Lightning, Perry adds a winning pedigree to the Oilers’ locker room.

Notably, Perry’s standout season in 2010-11 with the Anaheim Ducks saw him clinch both the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for leading the league in goals and the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. His career boasts an impressive 1,273 regular-season games, 421 goals, and 892 points.

With Perry Deal, Oilers Tackle Two Needs With One Signing

Recognizing the need for size and skill in their bottom six forwards, the Oilers expect Perry to make an impact not only at even strength but also as a net-front presence on the power play. His ability to contribute in various situations adds versatility to the team’s forward lines. The team wanted size, feistiness, and experience. They got all of that in one player a league minimum without giving up any assets to acquire it.

The contract, a one-year deal with performance bonuses, reflects the Oilers’ strategic move to capitalize on Perry’s 35+ status, allowing for additional incentives. As the seasoned forward dons the Oilers’ jersey, fans eagerly anticipate the impact of his veteran moxie, playoff experience, and proven scoring prowess throughout the upcoming season. The hope is that he turns out as well as their UFA mid-season signing of Evander Kane did a couple of seasons ago.

