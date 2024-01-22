Trade Buzz Surrounds Adam Henrique Ahead of NHL Deadline

Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique is emerging as a sought-after player as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches. Despite the Ducks facing challenges, Henrique’s standout performances have captured the attention of teams seeking a versatile center. In Sunday night’s game against the New York Rangers, Henrique showcased his offensive skills with two goals, standing out as a bright spot on a struggling Anaheim team expected to be active sellers.

Before you know it, the trade deadline will be upon all 32 NHL teams. Some of those teams are already gauging the market. If it winds up being a seller’s market, which many insiders anticipate it will be, Henrique could be coveted. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports that Henrique has become the focus of trade interest due to his strong track record and consistent performance as a second-line center. He called him versatile, experienced, and clutch, saying he’s drawing a lot of interest from opposing teams right now.

The 33-year-old has reached the 20-goal mark six times in the past decade, and this season, he is on pace for a similar feat with 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 games.

Henrique Has a Lot to Offer a Playoff Contender

Beyond his offensive contributions, Henrique is known for his reliable two-way play, excelling as a matchup center and penalty killer. With significant experience in both roles, he remains a valuable asset, averaging nearly three minutes per game shorthanded and maintaining a faceoff win rate above 50%. Henrique’s ability to adapt to different lineup positions, while still scoring, has heightened trade interest. He’ll be seen as potential fit on the third line for contenders or even the second line for more balanced teams.

Ducks Adam Henrique trade rumors are everywhere

There is one issue when it comes to adding the player for some teams. Henrique’s $5.825 million cap hit poses a challenge for cap-strapped teams. Although Anaheim can retain half to facilitate a trade, some teams may request the Ducks to take a player back. Even more complicated, interested clubs might try to get a third team to share Henrique’s contract burden. That may not be an easy sell for the Ducks. That said, if the pot is sweetened enough, they could be enticed.

Another factor of note is that Henrique has a modified no-trade clause. He can create a list of 10 teams he isn’t willing to be dealt to.

As the March 8th deadline approaches, Henrique is likely to be a recurring name in trade rumors, given his strong probability of being moved.

Next: Numerous Additional Sources Say Corey Perry Deal to Oilers Done