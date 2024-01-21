Following a report by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period that Corey Perry was signing with the Edmonton Oilers, numerous additional and reputable sources are now reporting the same. It looks like the Perry deal is done and an announcement could be coming from the team as early as Monday morning.

Chris Johnston of TSN and The Athletic notes: “Corey Perry is joining the #Oilers for the remainder of the season, per sources. Expect his contract to include a manageable pro-rated salary and performance bonuses. First to report the signing: @TheFourthPeriod.

TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, who covers the Oilers extensively, writes, “Perry and the Oilers have agreed to a deal, announcement likely coming Monday if not sooner.” This came after he’d already tweeted, “As per @TheFourthPeriod can confirm, all signs point to Perry heading to Oilers, announcement could come as early as Monday.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff tweeted:

Decision coming soon for Corey Perry, but nothing done yet between Perry and #Oilers. Certainly trending. It’s been an exhaustive process – both in due diligence and fit – involving suitors like #FlaPanthers, #NYR, #GoBolts, and others. Expect a deal near league min $.If it is Edmonton, and it looks like it is, you could see him in their lineup as soon as this week. Perry has been skating and training and can play his way back into game shape. #Oilers have a bye week break and after All-Star, they don’t play again until Feb. 6.”

Tom Gazzola noted, “Our @HelloHockeyShow insider with some news on Corey Perry and the Oilers. I was told yesterday that there’s been some smoke there between the team and the veteran forward.”

TSN has now picked up the story on their main website and noted that Rishaug had confirmed the two sides agreed to a contract with an official announcement coming Monday.

Perry Could Be Playing Against the Blackhawks as Early as Thursday

NHL Network and Spittin’ Chiclets are all also reporting the deal is done and Perry will be joining Edmonton’s winning roster. He could be in the lineup as early as this week. The Oilers face the Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, and Perry’s former team, the Chicago Blackhawks this week.

