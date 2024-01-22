Jack Campbell Finding His Game for Oilers in Bakersfield

“The Soup has been piping hot,” the Bakersfield Condors wrote in a Twitter post on Monday. Now 8-3-0, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage, Jack Campbell seems to have found his rhythm in the AHL. Potentially still a long ways away from getting a call back up to the Edmonton Oilers, especially while they’ve won 13 games in row, this is good news for the player and the team.

Upon Campbell’s initial assignment to Bakersfield, his presence quickly became a distraction. The team had enjoyed a hot start but when the attention was squarely on how well (or not well) Campbell was playing, their team play fell of a cliff. In his first three starts, Campbell struggled mightily, surrendering a total of 13 goals and delivering a lackluster .819 save percentage. Eventually, they went to Olivier Rodrigue as the starter.

But, Campbell has bounced back. He pushed his personal win streak to four straight and he has not allowed more than two goals against in the past four games.

Jason Gregor of Sports Talk 1440 commented on the post and responded to a fan who asked what this could mean for the Oilers roster, if and when a call-up is imminent. There isn’t a ton the Oilers have to do because they are only able bury part ($1.5M) of Campbell’s $5 million deal in the AHL. Gregor noted, “it just means they carry 21 instead of 22. Not massive difference. If he keeps playing well some time in Feb or March I could see a possible recall.”

What Happens If Campbell Keeps Playing Well in Bakersfield?

The one downside for the Oilers would be the potential need to demote current backup Calvin Pickard. It would be required the go through the waiver process. And, the way he’s played and with a need for goaltenders among a number of NHL teams, it seems unlikely that he will clear waivers. There has to be strong reluctance to risk losing him to provide Campbell with another opportunity. But, following the trade deadline, the likelihood diminishes, especially considering most teams would have secured a goalie by then.

While unlikely, Campbell’s newfound success, however, might render him a viable trade option.

The urgency for Edmonton to recall him doesn’t appear to be substantial at the moment so Campbell’s improved play is great news, but it won’t affect the big roster in the next few weeks.

