Insider Says Tavares and Maple Leafs Talking Rare Contract Idea

John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs have already started what could be complex negotiations for his next contract. As the former captain continues to prove his value on and off the ice, the question of what he’s worth on a new deal lingers. Despite turning 34 in September, Tavares is off to a strong start this season, on pace for 35 goals and 77 points while stepping up during Auston Matthews‘ recent absence.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston reports that discussions between Leafs’ management and Tavares’ agent, Pat Brisson, have been ongoing through the fall but have yet to lead to an agreement. He believes both sides are considering a compromise that could include a deferred-payment structure, similar to the Leafs’ recent extension with Jake McCabe. This approach would allow the team to manage its tight salary cap while rewarding Tavares for his contributions.

Johnston writes, “On the Leafs side of this negotiation, they naturally want to keep the contract number down. Every bit of cap space counts in Toronto.” He adds:

Given the dynamics at play, it wouldn’t be surprising if the sides landed on a compromise that sees some of the money deferred beyond the life of the next contract. The Leafs used that mechanism to lower the cap hit on Jake McCabe’s recent extension and both sides in this negotiation are believed to be open to exploring a similar type of structure for Tavares.”

What Kind of Money is Tavares Looking at On an Extension with the Leafs?

Johnston notes that comparable contracts for veteran players like Claude Giroux ($6.5 million AAV) and Anze Kopitar ($7 million AAV) provide a baseline for negotiations. However, Toronto may advocate for a lower figure, citing examples such as Patrice Bergeron’s $5 million final season in Boston.

John Tavares and Maple Leafs working through extension talks

Tavares’ leadership, willingness to embrace change—such as relinquishing the captaincy to Matthews—and mentorship of younger players like Matthew Knies remain invaluable. That alone has to be worth something when talking through the optics of his next deal. But, the Maple Leafs must balance these intangibles with their need to spend money elsewhere — perhaps on the very player Tavares is mentoring in Matthew Knies.

Tavares understands this is a transition in his NHL career. He needs to be open to different contract ideas if he wants to stay in Toronto. And, because he’s made a lot of money throughout his career and it’s not that far from being over, a deferred extension might make sense for him.

Next: Maple Leafs Mentioned in Crosby Trade Talks: Why Consider It?