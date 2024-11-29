Cap Complication Could Push Marner’s Ask Above Matthews’ AAV

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to make every effort to re-sign Mitch Marner, but negotiations could become complicated if his camp pushes for a higher annual average value (AAV) than Auston Matthews’ $13.2 million. With the Leafs seemingly adhering to an internal salary cap tied to Matthews’ new deal, Marner’s next contract could test the team’s financial flexibility.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the key issue stems from differing approaches to player valuation. While the Leafs may prefer to keep Marner’s contract under Matthews’ AAV, agents often focus on a player’s cap percentage rather than a fixed dollar amount. With the NHL salary cap projected to rise in the coming seasons, Marner’s representatives could argue that his next deal should reflect that increase, potentially pushing his asking price above Matthews’.
In other words, if Matthews is making 15% of the $88 million salary cap today, Marner could technically make 14.5% of a $92 million salary cap and pull in more per season.
It’s not hard to imagine teams offering $14 million to Marner on the open market either. That lends itself to the belief that the forward will only be willing to go so low.
This Is a Tough Spot For the Maple Leafs to Be In With Marner
This presents a difficult decision for Toronto. On one hand, Marner is one of their most important players, a consistent offensive force who has proven critical to the team’s success. On the other hand, paying him above Matthews could disrupt the Leafs’ salary structure and complicate future signings.
The hope in Toronto has to be that Marner is prioritizing staying a Maple Leaf and has shared that feeling with his agent.
These negotiations will test how the Maple Leafs feel about Marner and where he ranks in their order of elite stars. He’s proving with every game he plays without Auston Matthews that he’s worth every penny his agent might ask for. Still, the Maple Leafs have to draw a line somewhere.
With the NHL’s rising cap and Marner’s value trending upward, the Leafs must figure out how to reward their star winger and keep him happy, while not ignoring their long-term cap health.
Next: One Thing Each Canadian NHL Team Should Be Thankful For
More News
-
NHL News/ 53 minutes ago
Cap Complication Could Push Marner’s Ask Above Matthews’ AAV
The Maple Leafs aim to re-sign Mitch Marner, but negotiations could hit a snag...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Could Be Forced into Early Trade, Says NHL Insider
The Edmonton Oilers would prefer to be patient with the trade market, but they...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
One Thing Each Canadian NHL Team Should Be Thankful For
Thanksgiving is a US holiday also celebrated in Canada. What is something each Canadian...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 4 hours ago
Insider: Rantanen Huge Offer in Free Agency Means Trouble for Avs
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Mikko Rantanen believes he'll get a huge offer...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Canucks Face Tough Call After Hronek Injury Update: Trade or No?
With Filip Hronek sidelined, the Vancouver Canucks face questions on defense. Will they make...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 7 hours ago
Struggling Former Oiler Shares Sad Truth After Blackhawks Hat Trick
Taylor Hall’s hat trick for the Blackhawks proves his scoring ability remains. With the...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Insider Says Tavares and Maple Leafs Talking Rare Contract Idea
NHL insider Chris Johnston is reporting the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Senators Consider Breaking Up Core with Josh Norris Trade
The Ottawa Senators are potentially looking to shake up their core with a big...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 10 hours ago
Drouin’s Tough Luck Continues: Week-to-Week Injury Setback
After a breakout performance, Jonathan Drouin's momentum is halted again as he's sidelined week-to-week...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Maple Leafs Mentioned in Crosby Trade Talks: Why Consider It?
Recent rumours link Sidney Crosby in a trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Obviously...