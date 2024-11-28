Mattias Janmark’s Unexpected Offense a Gift for the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t had the smoothest start to the season, but one player who seems to be finding his rhythm is Mattias Janmark. After recovering from a minor undisclosed injury, Janmark has seen a surge in his offensive production. Despite a slow start, his recent scoring uptick has him on pace for a potential career year.

Earlier this month, during a matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, Janmark took a hard hit from Ivan Barbashev that briefly sent him down the tunnel. Although he missed a few shifts, he returned to the game later. It was later confirmed that Janmark had sustained a minor injury, but it wasn’t severe enough to sideline him.

In the very next game, Janmark recorded the first three-point night of his career, tallying three assists. Showing no signs of being affected by his recent injury scare, he has since elevated his offensive production. Over the eight games following the Vegas matchup, Janmark has notched seven points—a significant improvement for the 31-year-old, who began the season with just three points in his first 14 games.

If he maintains this elevated pace, Janmark is projected to finish the season with a career-high 37 points. Interestingly, his recent surge has been driven entirely by assists, as his goal-scoring has remained stagnant. His first and only goal of the season came during the Battle of Alberta at the start of November.

Mattias Janmark has seen a spike in offense for the Oilers this season

Janmark’s Elevated Defensive Game

It hasn’t just been Janmark’s offensive play that has improved—his defensive game has also taken a step forward. As one of the Oilers’ primary penalty killers, Janmark initially struggled to find his footing in that role at the start of the season. After the Vegas matchup, the Oilers had one of the worst penalty-killing success rates through the first 14 games in NHL history, with a 59.5% success rate.

Coinciding with Janmark’s surge in offensive production, the Oilers’ penalty kill has shown signs of improvement and gained a degree of stability. While still far from perfect, the unit has stopped bleeding goals at the alarming rate seen earlier in the season, currently holding a 70.9% success rate.

Amid the Oilers’ offensive struggles, Janmark has stepped up with a burst of scoring while also elevating his performance on the penalty kill. His contributions have helped address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses this season. If he can maintain this pace, Janmark is on track for a career year as he looks to further aid the Oilers in their pursuit of a Stanley Cup.

