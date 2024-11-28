Oilers Could Be Forced into Early Trade, Says NHL Insider

The Edmonton Oilers are attempting to stay patient amid a rocky start to the season, but NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests their hand could be forced if they don’t establish themselves as contenders in the Pacific Division.
A conversation started on the OilersNation Everyday show when host Tyler Yaremchuk asked Seravalli about the hints Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer keeps dropping on his show about Edmonton making an “unexpected” trade for a defenseman. Yaremchuk wondered if that was really just code for the Oilers’ wanting to wait to see what the market might produce as more teams realize they are out of contention.
With playoff aspirations and the clock ticking, the Oilers face mounting pressure to avoid a scenario where postseason qualification hangs in the balance late in the season. Still, they don’t want to buy early if a player in the same vein as Mattias Ekholm becomes available closer to the deadline.
Seravalli believes Edmonton’s current preference is to let the market develop organically and avoid a rushed decision. However, if the team fails to create separation from divisional rivals, the Oilers might have no choice but to act sooner rather than later.
What Would Push the Oilers Into An Early Trade?
“It’s not an acceptable reality for the Oilers to be flirting with the question of whether they’ll make or miss the playoffs this year,” Seravalli said. “At some point, they may have to put a stake in the ground and make a move earlier than planned.”
Edmonton’s roster issues—particularly on the blue line—have fueled speculation about potential trade targets. Still, Seravalli cautioned against expecting any groundbreaking deals to materialize quickly, as the NHL trade market remains notoriously slow to develop. Teams, even expected sellers, are reluctant to part with assets prematurely, fearing they might later regret losing a player who could still flourish in their lineup.
Seravalli noted that this dynamic extends across the league, with several teams in similar positions opting for patience. However, for the Oilers, the stakes are higher. They are less worried about giving up future stars and more worried about winning with their current ones. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their prime, the team can ill afford to waste another season hovering near the playoff bubble.
The Oilers’ current approach suggests patience, but time may soon become a luxury they can’t afford if they don’t figure out a way to give themselves a point cushion that lets them be patient.
