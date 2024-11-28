Maple Leafs Mentioned in Crosby Trade Talks: Why Consider It?

The thought of Sidney Crosby wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey is tantalizing for fans. Recently, TSN’s Bryan Hayes speculated that the Penguins’ captain might consider chasing another Stanley Cup if Pittsburgh begins a rebuild. With Crosby’s contract aligning with Toronto’s current contention window, could this blockbuster move actually happen? Here’s a breakdown of the rumors, the potential upsides and downsides, and whether such a trade is feasible.

The speculation has been generated because of Pittsburgh’s struggles. If the Penguins, now under Kyle Dubas, fall out of playoff contention, some believe Crosby might seek a chance to add to his legacy with a Cup contender. Hayes highlighted Toronto as a plausible destination, citing their need for a playoff-tested leader and the familiarity between Dubas and the Leafs’ organization.

The Upsides of a Crosby Trade for the Maple Leafs

Adding Crosby to a core already featuring Auston Matthews and John Tavares would create an enviable trio of centers. He could either play as the second-line center, pushing Tavares to the wing, or anchor his own line, giving Toronto matchup advantages across the board.

Crosby’s three Stanley Cups and history of clutch performances address Toronto’s long-standing issue of underperforming in the playoffs. His leadership could stabilize the locker room and inspire younger players like Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann.

Crosby’s contract runs through 2026-27, perfectly aligning with Toronto’s current window to win while Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Morgan Rielly are in their primes. Adding Crosby would signal the team’s willingness to go all-in for a Cup.

Crosby’s unselfish playstyle complements stars like Marner and Nylander. His presence could elevate their performances while offering a mentoring role for emerging talents.

The Downsides of a Crosby Trade for the Maple Leafs

Crosby’s $8.7 million cap hit is a significant obstacle for a team already navigating salary cap constraints. Moving a major contract like Nylander’s—or potentially disrupting team dynamics by reshuffling Tavares’ role—would be necessary.

Sidney Crosby Maple Leafs trade debate





Pittsburgh would demand a steep price, likely including top prospects like Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, and multiple draft picks. Sacrificing these assets for a short-term gain could weaken Toronto’s future pipeline.



The Penguins have publicly stated their desire for Crosby to retire as a Penguin. Crosby seems to want the same. Dubas called him “the greatest player of his generation,” and Crosby himself has expressed no intention of leaving Pittsburgh. This loyalty makes a trade unlikely unless Crosby explicitly requests one.



Introducing Crosby could lead to difficult decisions about ice time and roles. Would Tavares accept a position shift or reduced minutes? Could Crosby adapt to playing alongside Matthews, who would still command the top center role?

Could the Trade Work for Either the Penguins or the Maple Leafs?

A trade for Crosby, while intriguing, faces immense practical challenges. From Pittsburgh’s perspective, the Penguins have no incentive to trade Crosby unless they pivot to a rebuild and Crosby consents to leave. Even then, they would demand a package that might cripple Toronto’s depth and prospects.



From Toronto’s perspective, the Maple Leafs would need to clear cap space, part with significant assets, and manage any fallout from shifting roles in their locker room. Even if Crosby pushes them closer to a championship, the cost could create long-term issues.

The Verdict for a Sidney Crosby Trade?

While Crosby’s fit with the Maple Leafs is undeniable, the barriers to making it happen are almost insurmountable. His leadership, skillset, and experience could make him the player who brings a Stanley Cup back to Toronto. Yet, Pittsburgh’s loyalty to their captain, Crosby’s own preferences, and Toronto’s financial and asset limitations make this trade highly improbable.

For now, Crosby-to-Toronto remains a fantasy for fans, but as the NHL has repeatedly shown, the unexpected can happen. If Crosby ever desires to leave Pittsburgh, the Maple Leafs should certainly be among the first teams in line.

