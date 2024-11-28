Drouin’s Tough Luck Continues: Week-to-Week Injury Setback

Since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, the Colorado Avalanche have struggled to consistently ice a healthy roster. The injury bug has struck again, this time sidelining forward Jonathan Drouin with upper-body complications. The Ste-Agathe-des-Monts native had only recently rejoined the team after starting the season on injured reserve due to the same issue. Drouin will be out week-to-week, as per head coach Jared Bednar. And, it is related to his previous issues.

Drouin has yet to complete a full season since turning pro 10 years ago, averaging just 56 games played per year. Health issues have plagued the former third-overall pick throughout his career, hindering his ability to find consistency in his game and reach his full potential.

Drouin’ Breakout In Colorado

Last summer, Drouin became an unrestricted free agent for the first time. After an underwhelming tenure in Montreal, the 29-year-old found a fit with the Avalanche, where he signed a one-year 800k deal. The move was a win-win for both sides. Drouin found a fresh start in Colorado, where lower media and fan pressure allowed him to focus on his game. Reuniting with former Halifax teammate Nathan MacKinnon, with whom he won the Memorial Cup, added appeal. For the Avalanche, it was an opportunity to buy low on a talented forward with top-six potential.

In his first season in Colorado, Drouin set personal records in goals, assists, and points. For the first time in his career, he was in the positives in the differential column. His breakout made him an important part of the team, adding scoring depth to an already elite forward group.

Avalanche’s Health Issues Remain

The Avalanche’s 12 wins and 10 loss record does not reflect the true potential of this team. They started the year without Arturri Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin, two crucial pieces of their top-six. Both have only recently rejoined the team.

Another player missing on the roster is Ross Colton. The versatile forward was having an amazing start to the season, scoring eight goals in 10 games.

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog, who hasn’t played an NHL game since June 2022, is another huge presence missing in Colorado. There is still a possibility he could return this season, but no timetable has been set.

In conclusion, if this team’s players can find a way to stay healthy and figure out their alarming goaltending, they will find themselves at the top of the standings again.

