The Maple Leafs’ Trade Chip No One Thinks About

The Toronto Maple Leafs have quietly built an impressive depth chart in goal, boasting two top prospects and a veteran presence in the American Hockey League (AHL). Among this depth is Matt Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion working to reclaim his elite form with the Toronto Marlies after undergoing hip surgery.

Murray’s resurgence could offer the Maple Leafs more than just insurance—it might give them a valuable trade chip. With a 2.35 GAA and a .914 save percentage over five games, Murray has shown flashes of the goalie he was during his championship days. However, given the logjam in Toronto’s crease, his path to an NHL return might not run through the Maple Leafs.

Why Matt Murray Could Be On the Move

The Maple Leafs signed Murray this past summer to provide stability within the organization. His role was twofold. First, he would serve as a mentor and safety net for Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz. Second, he would work to rebuild his game to a level where he could contribute, if necessary, at the NHL level. Murray has delivered on those expectations. However, at 30 years old and with a history of injuries, he likely has limited years left to make an impact at the highest level.

With Murray proving he can still play at a high level, other NHL teams needing goaltending help may come calling. Enter the Carolina Hurricanes, who are in a goaltending crisis.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ Goalie Dilemma

The Hurricanes have lost both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov to injuries. Andersen recently underwent knee surgery that will sideline him for at least 12 weeks, while Kochetkov is out indefinitely with a serious concussion. This leaves Carolina with Spencer Martin, a career AHL goaltender, as their starter. Martin’s numbers—3.40 GAA and a .854 save percentage this season—highlight the precariousness of their situation.

Frederik Andersen is out for the Hurricanes. Do they need another goalie?

For a team as competitive as Carolina, featuring scoring leader Martin Necas and a strong supporting cast, relying on Martin for an extended period would be risky. Adding a goaltender like Murray would provide much-needed stability.

Why Trading Murray Makes Sense

Acquiring Murray from the Maple Leafs would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Hurricanes. His pedigree as a proven playoff performer and recent AHL stats suggest he could hold the fort admirably while Andersen and Kochetkov recover. The familiarity between Murray and Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, both from their time in the Eastern Conference, could also be an asset.

For the Maple Leafs, moving Murray would free up organizational resources and possibly return a mid-round draft pick or depth asset. With Woll establishing himself as a reliable NHL goaltender and Stolarz as a capable backup, Murray’s path to the Leafs’ crease seems blocked.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs and Matt Murray?

With Carolina in desperate need of goaltending help and Murray showing he still has what it takes, the stars could align for a trade. The Maple Leafs would lose a veteran safety net, but they’d gain future assets and allow Murray to finish his career on his terms.

While Murray may not have been in Toronto’s long-term plans, his contributions and potential trade value make him a critical piece that no one has talked about yet.

