Yesterday, CBS Sports did a neat article. With Thanksgiving being today, in its weekly power rankings, it shared something each NHL team should be thankful for. In this post, with thanks to CBS’s analyst Austin Nivison for his work, we’ll share his thoughts and add some of our own to the mix.

Thanksgiving is an American Tradition That Canada Celebrates

Although Thanksgiving might be an American tradition, it’s a perfect time for Canadian hockey fans to reflect on what their teams have to be thankful for. From elite talent to surprising success, here’s what each Canadian NHL team can appreciate this season.

While our neighbors to the south celebrate U.S. Thanksgiving, it’s the perfect time to pause and appreciate what we’re thankful for in the NHL—specifically, what each Canadian team brings to the league. After all, hockey knows no borders, and there’s always room for gratitude, even if it’s not our national holiday!

Winnipeg Jets: Connor Hellebuyck and Key Contracts

Winnipeg Jets fans have every reason to be grateful for their star goaltender, Connor Hellebuyck. He’s been nothing short of an eraser in the net, giving the team a chance to win every night. His stellar performance against the Wild on Monday, saving 3.71 goals above average, brought his season total to an NHL-best 13.6. Hellebuyck’s heroics are a game-changer for Winnipeg, ensuring they’re always competitive.

Here at NHL Trade Talk, it’s important to remember that some great players signed on for a term with the Prairie team. Those include Kyle, Connor, Mark, Scheifele, and Nikolaj Ehlers. The Jets have solid players had a lot of positions.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Home Ice Advantage

While Scotiabank Arena has faced its share of criticism for lacking energy, the Maple Leafs are thriving in their own barn this season. With a dominant 10-3-0 record at home, Toronto has turned its arena into a fortress—that more than compensates for their lukewarm 3-4-2 road performance. Maple Leafs fans should appreciate the comfort their team finds in front of the home crowd.

Among other things, the Maple Leafs goalie situation is way more solid than anyone expected. Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are putting up solid goaltending numbers. With Auston Matthews out, they’ve helped the team stay in the hunt.

Vancouver Canucks: Road Warriors

It seems the Canucks have found their zen away from Rogers Arena, boasting a remarkable 8-1-0 road record with a +14 goal differential. Whether it’s the comfort of hotel beds or a mental edge on the road, Vancouver has made traveling a strength. If only they could bring that magic to their home games, where they’ve won just three of eight.

Dakota Joshua Canucks return

From our NHL Trade Talk perspective, two things stand out. One is Dakota Joshua’s return from cancer surgery. It’s great to see him back in the lineup. Second is Kevin Lankinen‘s work in the crease. He’s been excellent for the team who desperately needed him.

When you have two of the top five players in the world, life is good—no matter the Oilers’ current struggles. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined for 27 goals, shouldering the offensive load. With depth scoring faltering, Edmonton’s dynamic duo remains the team’s most valuable asset. Oilers fans should savor every moment of watching these generational talents.

From our perspective, here at NHL Trade Talk, it’s hard not to appreciate a hard worker like Connor Brown. Brown might not put up the numbers, but he’s always working hard and bringing everything to the ice. As a depth player, he’s found a spot in Edmonton.

Calgary Flames: Their Feisty Spirit

The Calgary Flames weren’t expected to be much of a threat this season, but they’ve defied expectations with grit and determination. Just three points back from the Pacific Division lead, Calgary is scrappy and relentless. While questions remain about their ability to sustain this success, their resilience is a welcome surprise for fans.

We’ve come to appreciate Craig Conroy as a general manager. He’s a bit of a no-nonsense guy, but at the same time, he’s pulled the strings on some excellent trades and has his team pumped up. Call Flames coach Ryan Huska Rumpelstiltskin. He’s spun straw into gold.

Brady Tkachuk might not draw as much attention as his brother Matthew, but he’s the heart and soul of the Senators. Tkachuk is a force on the ice, leading the team with 11 goals and on pace for an 89-point season. Senators fans should appreciate his contributions while hoping Ottawa’s trajectory doesn’t push him to follow his brother’s path out of town.

From our perspective, here at NHL Trade Talk, it’s hard not to appreciate Linus Ullmark. He seems like a straight-up guy who wants to be in Ottawa. His body of work has not been as productive as he wants. Yet, it’s hard not to root for him. He has adopted Ottawa asses home.

Montreal Canadiens: A Bright Future and a Motivating Head Coach

The Canadiens might not be in contention this season, but their young core, led by Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovský, gives fans hope for a brighter future. Patience is key, but Montreal has the building blocks for a competitive team in the future.

From our perspective, head coach Martin St. Louis seems perfect for this team. It must be frustrating for him, but he hangs in there with his young team and seems to encourage and motivate both simultaneously. We hope he gets to keep his job long enough to see his charges turn into the special team they could probably become in a year or two.

