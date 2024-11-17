Potentially Positive News on Darnell Nurse Injury After Reaves Hit

Elliotte Friedman provided an injury update on Darnell Nurse following Saturday night’s game, where the Edmonton Oilers defenseman took a brutal headshot from Toronto Maple Leafs winger Ryan Reaves. Nurse’s status remains uncertain, as the Oilers await further developments over the next few days.

Friedman tweeted:

No postgame update on Darnell Nurse; have to see how things evolve over next few days. He was walking around and joking with trainers, per @EdmontonJack. Ryan Reaves went towards Edmonton room for a face-to-face apology during the third period. We await the NHL’s decision on supplemental discipline.

Ryan Reaves went towards Edmonton room for a face-to-face apology during the third period. We await the NHL's decision on… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 17, 2024

Encouragingly, Nurse seems to be OK, but it will take a bit of time to find out exactly what kind of real damage, if any, was done on the hit. Nurse left the game and didn’t return.

Reaves was ejected from the game and given a five-minute match penalty for his illegal hit, which TSN’s Craig Button outlines featured multiple concerning elements, including charging, head contact, and possible intent to injure. While Nurse appears to be in relatively good spirits, the NHL is expected to review the incident for potential supplemental discipline.

Oilers Players Weigh in On Reaves Hit to Nurse

After the game, Reaves attempted to make amends, but he’s got a reputation for crossing the line. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was critical of the hit, saying, “It’s a dangerous play. He’s gotta know that Nursey doesn’t see him coming and choose the right path there. He doesn’t, and it’s tough to see one of your teammates on the ice like that.”

Darnell Nurse was walking around and joking after the game, which is good news considering how bad the hit looked

Adam Henrique added that they’re all professional athletes and while the game is fast, players know just not the make the hit in that situation.

As more information about Nurse becomes available, we’ll be sure to update the story.

