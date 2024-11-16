Taylor Hall Clashing With Blackhawks Coach Over Practice Plans

In a surprising move, the Chicago Blackhawks have made Taylor Hall a healthy scratch for their game against the Vancouver Canucks. Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports that head coach Luke Richardson’s decision comes amid Hall’s ongoing struggles and a lengthy goal drought, having failed to score in his last 10 games. Richardson also admitted that Hall isn’t at all happy about the decision.

Hall’s ice time has steadily diminished, dropping to just 13:23 in his last outing against the Seattle Kraken, but he has still been a key part of Chicago’s top-six forward group. The coach has determined that Hall needs more time to get himself right and that’s not time that will come in game action.

Taylor Hall Blackhawks trade talk

With only two goals and six points in 17 games, Hall is still working his way back to full form after major knee surgery sidelined him for nearly all of last season. Richardson explained that Hall needs more practice to get back to the player he once was. Known for his speed and puck-handling confidence, that’s all but gone from his game. Hall stayed on the ice for extra work after Chicago’s morning skate on Saturday and he’ll take in more sessions like it before the coach considers putting him back in.

The Blackhawks Want Hall to Get More Practice Reps

“Unfortunately, the schedule hasn’t allowed a lot of practice time for him, so that’s the plan,” Richardson said. “We just want to get him a little bit more work. It’s hard to do that in games without getting too frustrated, so that’s our approach.” Hall doesn’t have much choice, but he isn’t pleased with the decision. “He’s not happy sitting out,” Richardson told the media.

There have been no reports that Hall is unhappy to the point he’s asked for a trade, but one has to wonder how long the pending UFA will be willing to sit on the sidelines if it looks like the Blackhawks have essentially written him off.

Richardson hinted that the benching could extend beyond one game, stating it’s part of a longer-term strategy to help Hall recover his form. “I know the player disagrees, but sometimes that happens.”

