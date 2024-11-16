The Montreal Canadiens are fighting through a challenging season. While goaltender Sam Montembeault hasn’t delivered sparkling numbers, it’s clear that the team’s struggles go far beyond his performance. With a record of 4-8-1, a 3.29 GAA, and a .893 save percentage, Montembeault hasn’t been the brick wall Montreal needs. However, these statistics don’t tell the whole story of what’s happening with the Canadiens. Can Montembeault and his Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight?

The Canadiens Offense Has Gone MIA: No Support for Montembeault

In their recent 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Montembeault faced 27 shots, stopping all but two. His effort was solid, but Montreal’s offense left him stranded. The Canadiens managed two shots in the first period and finished with a meager 19 for the entire game.

This lack of offensive firepower has been a recurring theme and a critical factor in their poor record. Even a great goaltending performance means little if the skaters in front can’t find the back of the net.

The Canadiens Have Backup Goalie Woes: There’s No Reliable Relief

Montembeault’s struggles might typically invite questions about whether the Canadiens should explore other options in the net. However, backup Cayden Primeau hasn’t proven to be a viable alternative. With an inflated 4.68 GAA and a .845 save percentage, Primeau’s numbers offer no confidence that a switch would help the team’s fortunes.

This puts Montembeault in an unenviable position—he’s Montreal’s best option but receives minimal support. Although it’s great to be the go-to guy, facing disappointment after disappointment is frustrating for a goalie.

The Canadiens Young Defense’s Breakdowns Are Costly

Montreal’s defensive structure has been another source of concern. Opponents are finding ways to exploit breakdowns, often leaving Montembeault exposed to high-danger chances. While he could be sharper, the defense has frequently failed to limit quality opportunities against him.

The Canadiens’ defense is young. One day, it could be really solid. But this season, it’s finding its way, and that fact is causing a lot of grief on the scoreboard.

Where Do the Canadiens Go From Here?

Montreal sits in a precarious position. Young talent like Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are expected to lead the charge offensively, but inconsistency and a lack of depth have hampered the team. While Montembeault hasn’t been the savior, it’s clear he’s also far from the root of the Canadiens’ problems.

Nick Suzuki says he has another level with the Canadiens

The Canadiens’ matchup against the Blue Jackets presents an opportunity to turn things around tonight. Both teams are struggling, and a win could provide a much-needed morale boost. However, even Montembeault’s best efforts may not be enough to right the ship unless Montreal can solve its offensive and defensive issues.

For now, the Canadiens must rally around their goaltender and find a way to provide the support he needs to succeed. Montembeault might not be perfect. However, in a season marked by flaws, he’s one of the few holding the line.

