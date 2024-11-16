Insider Says Crosby Trade Credible If/When Penguins “Reality” Hits

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly told teams that everyone but Sidney Crosby is available in trade discussions. It makes sense considering Crosby has talked about his love for the team and city and his desire to finish his career where it started. But, that won’t stop trade rumors from swirling and one insider reports that while a Crosby trade is unlikely, there is a scenario where the veteran superstar could be OK with a trade.

Elliotte Friedman noted in his latest 32 Thoughts column:

If Sidney Crosby wished to go anywhere else, he wouldn’t have extended with the Penguins. The only way I could ever see it changing is if reality hit him harder than he expected. I don’t see that right now. I don’t believe Pittsburgh wants to trade Evgeni Malkin, and I don’t believe he wants to go anywhere else.

As for that “reality” is, Friedman wasn’t specific. But, it doesn’t take a genius to read between the lines.

If the Penguins continue to struggle and they aren’t going to be a playoff team, that’s reality number one. Crosby wants to win, and while he signed with the team knowing they aren’t necessarily Stanley Cup contenders, the promise was the team would do what it could to remain competitive.

If the Penguins say they’re undergoing a full rebuild, that’s reality number two. Reports are that GM Kyle Dubas is open for business, but the trades he wants to make don’t just include draft picks and prospects. He wants players that will help the team today. Should he pivot and tell Crosby that the Penguins are dumping everything to start over, Crosby may change his tune about seeing things through.

Sidney Crosby Penguins contract

If Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang go, that’s reality number three. Both Malkin and Letang have control of their own situations. The Penguins can’t and won’t trade either without their approval and input as to where they go, assuming they want to. But, if either or both are moved, Crosby loses a couple of key reasons to stay.

Will Crosby Realize This Isn’t What He Signed Up For with the Penguins?

Few thought the Penguins would be as bad as they’ve been this season. Their record isn’t great, but the key here is that they look incredibly weak against tougher competition. Moreover, there isn’t a lot the Penguins can do to remedy their situation.

The team is stuck with ugly contracts and players who can and will squash trade proposals. In some cases, these veterans don’t even care if they win or lose, as long as they stay together. It’s not a great situation for a player as competitive as Crosby, especially while his window to be an elite player is slowly closing.

Next: Arvidsson Returns for Oilers in Gotta-See Game vs. Maple Leafs