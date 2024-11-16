Earlier this week, Connor McDavid reached a significant milestone in his career, scoring his 1,000th point as an Edmonton Oiler. While McDavid is now part of an exclusive group of Oiler greats with over 1,000 points, one name should arguably be on that list as well — Ray Whitney.
Ray Whitney’s Time with Edmonton Is Best Forgotten
Whitney’s time in Edmonton was short-lived, yet it’s a chapter many fans tend to forget. The Oilers acquired him as a free agent in the 1997-98 season. They hoped the young winger could add depth to their offense. However, after nine games, in which he scored one goal and four points, the Oilers decided to waive him. The Florida Panthers quickly claimed him, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Whitney had an incredibly successful career. He scored 1,001 points over 1,330 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and Phoenix Coyotes. His total is ironically significant because it mirrors the number of points McDavid reached in his 1,000th-point game. That makes it all the more poignant to consider what might have been if the Oilers had held onto Whitney.
The Oilers Made a Mistake Letting Whitney Go
In hindsight, the Oilers’ decision to waive Whitney was a huge mistake. The move denied them a player who would eventually be a consistent point producer in the NHL. Had they been more patient, Whitney could have provided valuable offensive depth to a team looking for ways to break through in the difficult years following their dynastic run.
As McDavid’s milestone is celebrated, it’s worth remembering the players who, like Whitney, might have slipped through the cracks of Oilers’ history. Whitney’s 1,000-point achievement after his brief stint in Edmonton reminds us just how valuable patience and good decision-making can be. The Oilers should remember it as they continue to build around their superstar.
McDavid’s Milestone Reminds Oilers’ Fans What Could Have Been
Whitney blossomed into a prolific scorer. He achieved the kind of success many Oilers fans would only wonder about had he remained in Edmonton. While the Oilers have had many great players over the years, letting go of Whitney remains a wrong-minded decision in their history.
Whitney’s eventual success proves that patience can go a long way. For Edmonton, this particular decision ended up being a huge missed opportunity.
