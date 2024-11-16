Flames Trade Plans Stalled by Complex 1st-Round Pick Conditions

The Calgary Flames’ efforts to improve their roster via trade are being held back by a couple of conditions attached to their first-round draft picks. General Manager Craig Conroy admitted he faces significant hurdles as he makes plans for the NHL Trade Deadline, particularly when trying to incorporate first-round picks into potential deals.
A Trade Legacy Comes Back to Haunt
The complexity stems from the 2022 trade that sent Sean Monahan to the Montreal Canadiens. This deal helped the Flames clear cap space to sign Nazem Kadri. However, the trade came with conditions that have significantly restricted Calgary’s flexibility. Specifically, the conditions involve the Flames’ and the Florida Panthers’ first-round picks for the 2024 NHL Draft. The Canadiens have the right to potentially take Calgary’s first.
Conroy explained the predicament: “It makes it tough because if we wanted to make a trade involving a first-round pick, we could use the Devils’ first-round pick. But… our pick and Florida’s pick in play with the Sean Monahan deal makes things a little more difficult right now.”
Should the Flames finish outside the top 10 in the standings, Montreal will receive the better of Calgary’s or Florida’s picks. This means the Flames cannot confidently use their first-round pick as a trade asset without risking losing it later.
The Flames Face Trade Market Frustrations
The Flames’ situation complicates their ability to participate in the trade market. While Calgary has shown flashes of competitive potential this season, where they finish this season is anyone’s guess. They started strong, but of late, they look like things are headed in the wrong direction.
Conroy wants to add and prefers acquiring younger players who align with the Flames’ long-term plans, but that’s easier said than done. “If there were a younger player we could grow with, that would make more sense to use a first-round pick.”
The Flames Must Wait for the Right Moment
Conroy must now play the waiting game. If Calgary makes a late push and winds up in a playoff race, their draft pick uncertainty could become less critical. However, if the Flames continue to hover in the middle of the pack, Conroy will face a challenging scenario.
