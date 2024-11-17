The NHL salary cap could see a significant increase next season, as reported by Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines. While the current projection is set at $92.4 million for 2025-26 under the CBA’s 5% growth limit, healthy league revenues could push the cap even higher, says the insider.

Friedman explained that negotiations between the NHL and NHLPA could raise it to as much as $95 million, even $97 million, representing an 8% to 10.2% jump. Alternatively, the league could decide to keep the cap increase as projected and apply the jump to the 2026-27 season. Either way, the massive jump will save several teams who have big contracts coming up for players set to earn big money.

Why is The Salary Cap Set To Jump So Much?

Friedman said there is a CBA negotiation next year and part of that negotiation will be where the set the cap. He went on to say when the current deal was signed during COVID. Because the league wanted to put guardrails in place if revenues didn’t rebound, everyone involved made conservative projections.

He explained:

“Fortunately for the NHL, revenues have been strong, they’ve been very good, they’ve outpaced the guardrails on that salary cap. Basically, we have two paths to follow here: number one is they keep the cap around $92.5 and then there’s a huge jump the year after, 2026-27, or what the players say they’ve kind of been told about, is the possibility that the cap moves higher next year, probably around the $95 to $97 area.”

Friedman said there was no confirmation about which one was going to happen but it’s something both sides are going to discuss and there is a feeling this could be something that happens.

This Could Be A Huge Deal For Several Teams

If the cap jumps this offseason, that could be massive for teams who have star players ready to earn big money. For example, the New York Rangers are working on an extension for Igor Shesterkin. He’s been holding out in an attempt to become the highest-paid goalie in NHL history by a mile. So too, the Edmonton Oilers have Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard up for huge extensions. No doubt, McDavid will be the highest-paid player in the league and his deal will come right after Leon Draisaitl’s new $14 million per season extension begins. The Toronto Maple Leafs need to find a deal for Mitch Marner, and the Colorado Avalanche will need to pay Mikko Rantanen… among others.

These teams are already tight to the cap and if each has another $5 million to spend, it means not having to move several players to make room for their stars.

McDavid of the Oilers and Shesterkin of the Rangers could benefit from a huge jump in the NHL salary cap

The potential leap to $97 million would mark a massive shift in the offseason plans for NHL contenders. The stage is set for more impactful roster decisions across the league before the CBA expires in September 2026.

This is also potentially going to create situations where teams overpay to acquire talent in free agency. Inevitably, GMs can’t help themselves from getting cap trouble regardless of what the salary cap ceiling is.

