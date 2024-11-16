** Update: 12:25 PM MT: Despite participating in the morning skate, head coach Kris Knoblauch has confirmed that forward Viktor Arvidsson remains out of action.

The #Oilers will go with 11 forwards & seven defencemen again as Viktor Arvidsson will miss his second consecutive game. View the projected lineup ⤵️https://t.co/rjz9NUw9To — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 16, 2024

Viktor Arvidsson remains out of the e lineup and Connor McDavid and his streaking Edmonton Oilers face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. This should be the best game of the evening for Canadian fans. With superstars on both sides, the teams seem to be finding their grooves. There are playoff aspirations on the line, and the game has the makings of a classic.

Here are three reasons why Canadian fans won’t want to miss this Maple Leafs and Oilers matchup:

Reason One: Connor McDavid’s Magic Leads the Oilers

McDavid is coming off a historic milestone this week. He reached 1,000 career points as the NHL’s fourth-youngest and fourth-fastest player. His incredible pace this season continues to elevate the Oilers, who have won three in a row. Every game McDavid plays is a chance to witness greatness in real-time. Tonight’s match against a tough Maple Leafs defense should add intrigue to his next chapter.

Connor McDavid looking to stay on a roll vs the Maple Leafs

It’s funny how talk of a player reaching 1000 points can turn into how quickly he hits 2000. It’s a long road, but it could start tonight with another three-plus point night for the Oilers’ captain.

Reason Two: Can the Maple Leafs Survive Without Matthews Yet Again?

Even without their leading scorer, Auston Matthews, the Maple Leafs have maintained an impressive run. They’ve won four of their last five games. John Tavares, who hit the 1,000-point milestone last season, is stepping up as the offensive leader. His resurgence is proving that Toronto has depth and skill. Watching how the Leafs adapt without their superstar against a surging Oilers team will be a fascinating storyline.

Matthews shouldn’t be out much longer and reports suggest that when he does finally return, he’ll be 100 percent and won’t need to take any more time away.

Reason Three: Goaltending Duel and Team Momentum

Both teams boast recent success. The Oilers have won five of their last seven, and the Maple Leafs overcame adversity with clutch play. With the Oilers aiming to climb back into playoff contention and the Maple Leafs fighting to remain a top Eastern Conference team, the stakes are high.

Stuart Skinner’s numbers aren’t where he wants them to be, but he’s not panicking. Skinner is 5-5-1 on the season with an .881 save percentage and 3.22 goals-against average. “I’m still working through that stuff,” Skinner told Sportsnet’s Mark Spector. This is around the same time last season when Skinner found another level and was stellar the rest of the way.

Does Canada Have Postseason Hopes This Season?

The Oilers and Maple Leafs emerge as two of Canada’s strongest playoff contenders as the season progresses. They are potentially joining the Winnipeg Jets to represent the nation’s hopes for the victory of the Stanley Cup. With McDavid leading Edmonton and Toronto’s deep roster finding its form, tonight’s game might offer a glimpse into how these teams stack up against one another as postseason threats.

