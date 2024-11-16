Rookie goaltender Dustin Wolf made 29 saves for his first career shutout, leading the Calgary Flames to a 2-0 victory over the Nashville Predators. Daniil Miromanov’s third-period goal was the game-winner, while Blake Coleman sealed the deal with an empty-netter. The victory marks another step forward for the Flames, who have earned points in five of their last six games, keeping them in the playoff conversation. What were five quick hits from the Flames’ shutout win?

Quick Hit One: Wolf Chalks Up a Memorable Shutout

In just his second NHL start, Dustin Wolf delivered a flawless performance. Turning aside 29 shots, including a critical pad save on Steven Stamkos, Wolf’s calm play and lightning-fast reflexes earned him his first career shutout. His emergence as a reliable option in the net adds valuable depth to Calgary’s goaltending.

Dustin Wolf Flames shutout

Quick Hit Two: Daniil Miromanov Scores First Goal

Daniil Miromanov’s first goal of the season couldn’t have come at a better time. Capitalizing on a faceoff win by Nazem Kadri and a setup from MacKenzie Weegar, Miromanov snapped a shot past Juuse Saros to give Calgary the lead. Contributions like this from players in depth will be essential for the Flames’ success. If the Flames are going to compete for the postseason, they’ll need everyone to pitch in.

Quick Hit Three: The Flames Are Hanging In There

With points in five of their last six games, the Flames are finding the consistency they lacked earlier this season. Improved defensive play and timely offense have kept them within striking distance in the standings. The recent run suggests the Flames are determined to stay in the playoff hunt.

The truth is, the team’s performance so far this season was a bit of a surprise. This recent push is also good news for Flames fans. It means they might have a team that can hang in there.

Quick Hit Four: Predators’ Offensive Struggles Persist

Nashville’s inability to score continues to be a glaring issue. The Predators suffered their third shutout loss of the season. Despite solid goaltending from Juuse Saros, the Predators have just one win in their last seven games. Even their veteran forwards, including Stamkos, have struggled to generate even-strength production.

This is not the Predators team that people expected at the start of the season. What happens now in Nashville could be a mystery. Rumors of a rebuild are circulating.

Quick Hit Five: Power Play Needs Work

Although it’s important to celebrate the Flames’ victory, not everything went well for a time in this game. Despite dominating with a two-man advantage for nearly two minutes in the second period, Calgary managed only a shot on goal. This lack of execution highlights a critical area for improvement if the Flames hope to solidify their playoff push.

What’s Next for the Flames?

The Flames look to build on this momentum when they host the New York Islanders on Tuesday. With Wolf making a solid case for more starts and the team finding its rhythm, they will focus on maintaining their upward momentum.

