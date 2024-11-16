Balinskis Seizing Lost Opportunity with Panthers by Adam Boqvist

By losing Brandon Montour to free agency this summer, the Florida Panthers were left without a true powerplay quarterbacking defenseman. During training camp, the Panthers tried a few internal options. 16 games into the season, Uvis Balinskis seems to have been the most satisfactory player in the depth chart to occupy this position. A surprising choice to most, he has found success putting up four assists since being put on Florida’s top unit. Uvis Balinskis’ gain also appears to be Adam Boqvist‘s loss.
Panthers Making A Low-Risk Move On Boqvist Brothers
This summer, the Panthers signed brothers Jesper and Adam Boqvist to one-year deals just over the league’s minimum salary. The Swedes had not yet established roles as NHL regulars in their young careers and were looking for a chance to do so in free agency.
So far, Jesper Boqvist is looking like a great addition for Florida as his attributes translate well with the Panthers’ style of play. The speedy forward has shown to be effective in the roster’s top nine and leads the team in hits with 46. He seems to fit on any line and will most likely stay the entire year with his new squad. Last night, against his former team, he scored a highlight-reel goal after sliding the puck between Dougie Hamilton‘s legs.
His brother Adam however, hasn’t been as successful with his new team. The former eighth-overall pick is a very offensive defenseman who was projected to be a powerplay merchant. At training camp, it looked like he would fill Florida’s new opening on the top unit. Unfortunately, his lack of defensive skill and offensive production have left him out of the lineup since October 26th.
Boqvist Dropped the Ball, Balinskis Seizing Opportunity with the Panthers
Since then, defenseman Uvis Balinskis has taken over on the man advantage for the Panthers. The Latvian defenseman was undrafted to the NHL and signed as a free agent by the Panthers during the 2023 playoffs. Balinskis displayed offensive skills in the Czech Extraliga while running the powerplay. In ten playoff games, he put up seven points.
In the NHL, the 28-year-old has yet to play 50 games. Nonetheless, Balinskis has put up four assists in the five games he played on the top unit. He showed smart shot selections and good passing ability. Unfortunately for Boqvist, Balinskis has been safer to put on the ice at five-on-five while providing good enough support on the powerplay. In the six games Uvis has played on the top unit, he has four assists.
At 24 years old, Adam Boqvist hasn’t lived up to expectations so far in his career. He hasn’t had the best of luck, as injuries prevented him from playing a full season since being called up by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2019. There is still hope for his future, given his young age. He remains on the Panthers’ roster but will likely stay the seventh defenseman.
