Oilers’ Evander Kane Has Fun with Tweet About Fighting Jake Paul

In the aftermath of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight — which many pegged a total disappointment because the reality of Tyson being 58 and Netflix streaming issues annoyed thousands of viewers — an old post from Edmonton Oilers’ forward Evander Kane is surfacing again. In it, Kane challenged a then-less famous Jake Paul to a fight.

The social media post was published in 2020 before Kane became a member of the Oilers roster. In a post on Friday night, he reminded fans he meant what he said four years ago. He joked that if they fought today, he thinks he could still take the YouTube boxing celebrity.

At the time, Kane was still a member of the San Jose Sharks and was on his way out. The Sharks didn’t want him any longer and it wasn’t clear where Kane would land after he was demoted to the AHL and unsure about his future. It was a possibility his NHL career might be over after getting in hot water with the league.

More mature now and less likely to take on a boxing match for a few bucks, Kane is known for throwing punches, but that’s likely limited to NHL games when he gets back into the lineup. Still, he had some fun with the post on Friday night as the Paul vs. Tyson fight took over mainstream media.

yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action. #YOURMOVE — Evander Kane (@evanderkane) November 29, 2020

“Both of his eyes would be shut,” Kane wrote in a thread on a Daily Faceoff post.

Considering Paul made millions on his fight with Tyson, there’d be no reason to accept a challenge with Kane, should the NHLer ever actually want to make that tweet from four years ago a reality. Still, it’s a lot of fun imagining how a fight like that would go.

Paul is controversial because he’s not really taken on any legitimate boxing threats. However, he’s proven himself over the next few years to be a solid boxer. It’s not known if Kane is a boxer at all and fighting in a boxing ring is a lot different than fighting on skates.

Kane is a huge MMA guy, so he’s legitimately tough. A different time and a different place… who knows.

