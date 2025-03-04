NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Sabres, Canucks, Flames, Oilers

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 3), are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to need help with their salary cap to pull off trades at the deadline? Will the Edmonton Oilers have many options considering the news that two forwards have no-move clauses that weren’t made public? The Calgary Flames like a defenseman from the Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks might have pulled an extension offer to Brock Boeser. Does that mean the talking is over and a trade is next?

Oilers No-Move Clauses and Trade Deadline Plans

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that two forwards on the Edmonton Oilers have no-move clauses that weren’t made public. It explains why the Oilers might be aggressively pursuing an Evander Kane trade as the team is now left with limited options to move cap space and check off items from their trade deadline list.

Meanwhile, it sounds like John Gibson likes the Oilers, but do the Oilers feel the same? Even if they did, is there much they can do about his interest in accepting a trade to Edmonton?

Flames Like Brandon Carlo

The Bruins have reportedly shown interest in Carlo, according to Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco. He writes, “Sounds like the Flames have reached out on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Teams have yet to dive into details, but CGY is interested. Not too many players on BOS’ roster not available for the right price.”

How high are the Flames willing to go if the price for someone like Carlo is through the roof. Speculation is that the Seth Jones trade may have set a new standard in the market.

Canucks Likely to Trade Brock Boeser

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vancouver Canucks may have pulled a contract extension offer to Brock Boeser and are more likely to trade him before Friday’s deadline. Other insiders suggest all options are still on the table, but time is running out to get an extension done.

Will the Canucks keep Boeser regardless? It seems wild to assume he’ll sign after the deadline and a playoff spot is not guaranteed.

Maple Leafs Have Specific Deadline Strategy

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to make deadline moves, they’re going to need some help financially. That means getting a team to retain salary on a trade or a third team to get involved to help with the salary cap.

The Leafs want to add a center. Can they find a way to get their money troubles figured out before Friday?

