Boston Bruins
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Sabres, Canucks, Flames, Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 3 – Maple Leafs deadline strategy, Oilers no-move clauses, Flames like Carlo, Canucks pull offer to Boeser.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Mar. 3), are the Toronto Maple Leafs going to need help with their salary cap to pull off trades at the deadline? Will the Edmonton Oilers have many options considering the news that two forwards have no-move clauses that weren’t made public? The Calgary Flames like a defenseman from the Boston Bruins, and the Vancouver Canucks might have pulled an extension offer to Brock Boeser. Does that mean the talking is over and a trade is next?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Oilers No-Move Clauses and Trade Deadline Plans
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that two forwards on the Edmonton Oilers have no-move clauses that weren’t made public. It explains why the Oilers might be aggressively pursuing an Evander Kane trade as the team is now left with limited options to move cap space and check off items from their trade deadline list.
Meanwhile, it sounds like John Gibson likes the Oilers, but do the Oilers feel the same? Even if they did, is there much they can do about his interest in accepting a trade to Edmonton?
Read More About the Recap Here
Flames Like Brandon Carlo
The Bruins have reportedly shown interest in Carlo, according to Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco. He writes, “Sounds like the Flames have reached out on Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo. Teams have yet to dive into details, but CGY is interested. Not too many players on BOS’ roster not available for the right price.”
How high are the Flames willing to go if the price for someone like Carlo is through the roof. Speculation is that the Seth Jones trade may have set a new standard in the market.
Canucks Likely to Trade Brock Boeser
According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Vancouver Canucks may have pulled a contract extension offer to Brock Boeser and are more likely to trade him before Friday’s deadline. Other insiders suggest all options are still on the table, but time is running out to get an extension done.
Will the Canucks keep Boeser regardless? It seems wild to assume he’ll sign after the deadline and a playoff spot is not guaranteed.
Maple Leafs Have Specific Deadline Strategy
If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to make deadline moves, they’re going to need some help financially. That means getting a team to retain salary on a trade or a third team to get involved to help with the salary cap.
The Leafs want to add a center. Can they find a way to get their money troubles figured out before Friday?
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 3 Posts
- Report: Provorov Trade is Unlikely, Extension Also In Weird Spot
- Rantanen on Move Again? 3 Teams as Potential Trade Destinations
- Selling High: Blackhawks’ Donato Drawing Strong Trade Interest
- John Gibson Open to Oilers Trade, But Gets Candid Response
- Flames Reportedly Interested in Bruins Trade Protected D-Man
- Canucks Pull Contract Offer for Brock Boeser, Trade Likely
- Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
- Sabres in Tricky Contract vs. Trade Spot with Greenway
- Maple Leafs Have Specific Game Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Oilers Trade Deadline Includes Reveal of Unknown No-Move Clause
Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Laughton Teases Trade, Oilers, and Leafs
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Leafs, Sabres, Canucks, Flames, Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 3 - Maple Leafs deadline strategy, Oilers no-move clauses,...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 5 hours ago
Report: Provorov Trade is Unlikely, Extension Also In Weird Spot
Get the latest on Provorov's trade status as the Blue Jackets remain cautious. Will...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 6 hours ago
Rantanen on Move Again? 3 Teams as Potential Trade Destinations
Rantanen's contract extension talks don't look promising. It may be in best interest to...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 9 hours ago
Selling High: Blackhawks’ Donato Drawing Strong Trade Interest
Chicago Blackhawks' forward Ryan Donato is drawing strong trade interest and it might be...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 10 hours ago
John Gibson Open to Oilers Trade, But Gets Candid Response
It appears John Gibson has told the Ducks he'd like to go to the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 11 hours ago
Flames Reportedly Interested in Bruins Trade Protected D-Man
The Calgary Flames are reportedly interested in trading for trade-protected Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Canucks Pull Contract Offer for Brock Boeser, Trade Likely
The Vancouver Canucks aren't completely closed off to a Brock Boeser extension, but an...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 11 hours ago
Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
It has now been discovered that another forward has a no-move clause with the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 12 hours ago
Sabres in Tricky Contract vs. Trade Spot with Greenway
Jordan Greenway and the Buffalo Sabres are working on an extension, but there is...
-
NHL News/ 12 hours ago
Maple Leafs Have Specific Game Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a specific trade deadline strategy and it involves a...