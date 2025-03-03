Rantanen on Move Again? 3 Teams as Potential Trade Destinations

The Carolina Hurricanes made one of the biggest blockbuster trades in years when they acquired Colorado Avalanche superstar Mikko Rantanen earlier this season. However, the deal hasn’t paid off as expected for Carolina. Rantanen, 28, was a dominant offensive force in Colorado, averaging 1.31 points per game. Since joining the Hurricanes, though, his production has dropped significantly, with just 0.545 points per game, falling well short of expectations.

It doesn’t help that Rantanen is on an expiring deal. The forward has a $9.25 million cap hit (half is retained) which already is large. Rantanen and his agents have been asking for a deal in the mid-eight-figure range that will make him one of the highest-paid players in the league. Given that the Hurricanes are going to be tight on cap space this summer, a move on from Rantanen may be reasonable. Many teams have been interested in the superstar forward, and among the names, here are the three that make the most sense.

Vegas Golden Knights Could Pull an “Eichel-Type” Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are no stranger to pulling off blockbuster trades for talented players. The Knights acquired Sabres forward Jack Eichel towards the beginning of the 2021-22 season. If Rantanen were to hit the trade market once again, Vegas would be an obvious choice. With defenseman Shea Theodore hitting the injured reserve list, it would be the perfect opportunity to acquire such a player.

Much like Eichel, Rantanen is an offensive force who would thrive in Vegas’ speedy core. At 6’4”, he would bring his size, skill, and speed to the organization, aligning perfectly with their star players. The Knights have never been afraid to trade assets if it meant their team got a boost. Whether it was trading for veteran defensemen like Alex Pietrangelo or franchise forwards like Mark Stone, the team always seemed to get better. Adding Rantanen will not only add skill but also add even more cup leadership to a young franchise destined for a second cup.

Injured Reserve Opens Doors for Dallas to Enter Sweepstakes

The Dallas Stars could be a strong landing spot for Rantanen, especially since they also have IR money available with Tyler Seguin’s injury. Dallas is already a legitimate Cup contender, and adding someone like Rantanen would elevate the squad even more. His elite goal-scoring and playmaking would mesh well with players Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, and Miro Heiskanen.

With Seguin’s $9.85 million cap hit on a pause, Dallas can make a major move. Rantanen’s ability to play both left and right wing would give the Stars more flexibility on an already stacked top-six forward group. If they do win the Rantanen sweepstakes, the Lone Star state has a high probability of making it far in the postseason with high odds of winning the cup for the first time since 1999.

Operation Help Bedard Needs to Start with Rantanen

After trading away star defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers, the Blackhawks have a lot of cap space to work with. Given that the Blackhawks have been looking for Bedard’s right-hand man, the team could set their eyes on Rantanen. He is a 40-goal scorer and Stanley Cup champion who could instantly change the fate of the Blackhawks.

Chicago could view Rantanen as a game-changing addition to Bedard’s career. The Blackhawks have plenty of financial flexibility and could afford to take on a monster deal like Rantanen’s proposal. Pairing Bedard and Rantanen together will elevate not only the two forwards but also the team as a whole. Players like Lukas Reichel, Kevin Korchinski, and Frank Nazar may see a large boost in their game since they would have a reliable playmaker alongside them on the ice.

The caveat with the Blackhawks acquiring Rantanen would be that they would need to have an extension ready to go and the player on board before making the deal. Chicago has no use for a rental. Giving up value just to watch Rantanen leave would be terrible asset management. Given Rantanen isn’t ready to commit to the Hurricanes; it would be tough to imagine he would commit to anyone else in a matter of a few weeks.

