NHL Trade Talk Recap: Laughton Teases Trade, Oilers, and Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 28), the Montreal Canadiens have lost Kirby Dach to knee surgery. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers await news on Evander Kane, with an important contract change imminent. Will the Oilers move any “passengers”? The Toronto Maple Leafs have bowed out of the Brayden Schenn trade sweepstakes, and Scott Laughton trade talk takes over Friday’s rumor mill.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 28

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Oilers Passengers and Evander Kane Talk

Evander Kane’s no-move clause ends at midnight, and that ‘s intriguing timing, considering the Oilers are hoping to have more clarity on his health. They had internally set March 1st as a date they would know if he’d potentially be back before the playoffs or not, and as word leaks he wants to push to return during the regular season, does the pressure mount ahead of the deadline?

Also, who on the roster would be traded if money needs to be set aside if Kane can return? The coach said there were too many passengers. Does that hint at some players being on the hot seat?

Read More About the Recap Here

Did Scott Laughton Tease a Trade?

There has been talk surrounding a Scott Laughton trade and he didn’t do anything to quiet those rumors on Friday night when he posted a tweet where it looks like he and his teammates are recreating the Last Supper photo.

He is on the road with the Flyers and many wondered if he was hinting at a trade. John Shannon tweeted in response to the photo, “Pretty creative tweet by Scott Laughton. Flyers are in Winnipeg for a game tomorrow. Told there is nothing imminent, but this is the last road game for the Flyers before the trade deadline.”

Is Laughton trolling everyone waiting for a trade or was he announcing that a deal is coming?

Read More Than the Recap Here

Maple Leafs Bow Out of Schenn Trade Talk

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have walked away from the plan to trade for Brayden Schenn. As per Andy Strickland:

“Toronto has the pieces to make a deal for Brayden Schenn but as of now haven’t put a package together to make it work. Told, at this point, a deal with the Maple Leafs is unlikely. Could change, but as of now doubtful.”

If the Leafs are out on Schenn, what’s their plan? Are they pivoting to someone else? Or, have they decide not to spend big at the deadline if the cost is high?

Read More Than the Recap Here

Canadiens Lose Kirby Dach

The Montreal Canadiens have announced that forward Kirby Dach will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season after undergoing successful surgery on his right knee. Dach is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

There is real concern about his long-term prognosis considering the number of injuries he’s had throughout his career. At only 23, he can’t seem to stay healthy. Does this mean anything for the Canadiens as they head toward the deadline?

Read More Here

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 28 Posts

Related: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs