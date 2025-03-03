Chicago Blackhawks
Selling High: Blackhawks’ Donato Drawing Strong Trade Interest
Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Ryan Donato is drawing strong trade interest and it might be best for the team to sell high at the deadline.
The Chicago Blackhawks have four days to decide whether to sell high or hang onto forward Ryan Donato ahead of the NHL trade deadline. According to Kevin Weekes, Donato has emerged as a popular trade target. Multiple teams have expressed interest in the red-hot forward, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent and whose trade value might never be higher.
Donato isn’t just scoring in bunches; he has an affordable contract that makes him an appealing option for contenders. The Blackhawks aren’t necessarily keen to move him, but as the offers roll in, each likely better than the last, it might be too tempting not to. The Blackhawks aren’t playoff-bound, so getting the best assets possible might be the way to go.
Donato is having a career season, registering 21 goals and 22 assists in 58 games this season. As Weekes points out, his 18 even-strength goals surpass those of several team captains, and he has tallied 14 points (6 goals, 8 assists) in his last nine games. His ability to play all three forward positions, contribute to the power play (11 points), and provide a reliable scoring touch has significantly boosted his trade value.
The Blackhawks Have a Player in Donato Everyone Wants
The Blackhawks are rebuilding and in a strong position to sell high on Donato. They already moved defenseman Seth Jones to the Florida Panthers. They’ll likely move more players. General manager Kyle Davidson is now focused getting the best value back for his most attractive rental piece.
The Blackhawks have cap space to facilitate trades by taking on contracts in exchange for future assets. That said, they have no remaining salary retention spots available this season. It’s another reason Donato seems like a likely trade candidate. Few will require the Blackhawks to hold onto any of his salary.
His name has appeared alongside top NHL scorers over the past month, with 13 points in that span—matching the likes of Leon Draisaitl, Matt Duchene, and Clayton Keller. The land someone like him for $2 million feels like a no-brainer.
With Donato’s stock at an all-time high, the Blackhawks have a prime opportunity to capitalize on his value before the deadline.
