Buffalo Sabres
Sabres in Tricky Contract vs. Trade Spot with Greenway
Jordan Greenway and the Buffalo Sabres are working on an extension, but there is also trade talk surrounding the forward.
The Buffalo Sabres are at a bit of a crossroads regarding forward Jordan Greenway. The pending unrestricted free agent has expressed a strong desire to remain in Buffalo, but whether the two sides can reach an agreement before March 7 remains uncertain.
Greenway said:
“My experience here has been unreal. I love this group. I love the direction that Kevyn, Lindy (Ruff), the direction they’re trying to go. I’m all in. Being an older guy trying to help the young guys do what it takes, let them know, show them what it takes to make the playoffs and this and that, it’s inspiring. I really enjoy it. The city, playing here, it’s been truly a great experience. I would love to be here next year.”
Sabres and Greenway Working on a Contract Extension
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reports that preliminary contract talks have taken place between Greenway’s camp and the Sabres. He is in the final season of a deal that pays him $3 million. Based on Greenway’s comments, it’s clear that the 26-year-old winger is open to signing an extension. However, he is receiving considerable trade interest.
Contract negotiations will ultimately come down to dollars and term. AFP Analytics projects Greenway’s next deal to be in the range of four years at $3.8 million annually, though that price could rise in free agency. Are the Sabres prepared to give him that? We may not know by Friday, but if the Sabres don’t trade him and there isn’t an extension in place, it has to be an indication they believe they can get a deal done.
As for Greenway, he’s staying focused on hockey, blocking out trade rumors and social media speculation. Asked how he’d feel if he remained in Buffalo past the deadline without a new deal, he had a simple response: “It’s got to be. I’ve got no choice.”
