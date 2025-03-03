Report: Provorov Trade is Unlikely, Extension Also In Weird Spot

Tough news for teams interested in Ivan Provorov: NHL insider Pierre LeBrun has reported that the Columbus Blue Jackets are being standoffish about a trade. Provorov, 28, is on an expiring deal with a cap hit of $6.75 million. LeBrun tweeted that the organization would need to receive a “mind-blowing” deal to even consider trading him.

What Does This Mean for Those Interested in Provorov?

The next and best step for teams looking at Provorov might be to move on. Elliotte Friedman also reported that the Blue Jackets and Provorov were not that close to an extension, but they aren’t in a hurry to move him. If a team is willing to blow the socks off of GM Don Waddell with an offer, but they’ll have their hands full if the plan is to re-sign him. Given that Provorov is likely looking for more in his next deal, teams may have to be OK with paying a high price for little more than a rental.

Columbus finds itself in an unusual position, currently holding the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference—an uncommon scenario for a franchise that has often struggled in the standings. Given their playoff push, does it make sense for the Blue Jackets to trade one of their top defensemen for draft capital? According to The Fourth Period, the top five teams interested in Ivan Provorov are more likely to offer draft picks rather than talk about a talent-for-talent swap. That will complicate Columbus’ decision.

Provorov Extension Talks Are Up in the Air

If the Jackets were to wait for the draft to make a deal, Provorov would basically be leaving for nothing, given that the trade value of a UFA drops in the offseason. They’d be trading his rights and the opportunity to sign him to an eight-year contract, which few teams, if any, would consider doing.

Provorov may or may not still be in a Blue Jackets jersey by March 7th. If he remains with the Blue Jackets, the team needs to start negotiating an extension, whether big or small.

