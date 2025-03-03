Edmonton Oilers
Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
It has now been discovered that another forward has a no-move clause with the Oilers that wasn’t made public knowledge — Adam Henrique.
Elliotte Friedman dropped a big news bomb on Edmonton Oilers fans Monday morning when he revealed that Viktor Arvidsson had a no-move clause worked into his contract that slipped through the cracks and wasn’t included on public forums and sites like PuckPedia. The news changed the potential of Arvidsson being included in any trades the Oilers might make. Friedman followed that up by revealing a second surprise no-move clause exists for another forward.
Related: Oilers Trade Deadline Includes Reveal of Unknown No-Move Clause
According to Friedman, Adam Henrique has one too. He writes, “…not sure if both years, but definitely now. Just like Buchnevich in STL getting the full NTC added to the last year of this deal, there are always details that sneak by.” PuckPedia tweeted, “We confirmed this morning that Henrique has a No Move for both seasons.”
This news adds another wrinkle to the Oilers trade deadline drama.
Not only does this mean that neither Henrique nor Arvidsson are likely to move, it explains why the Oilers are so keen to move Evander Kane. Edmonton has little choice but to explore a trade for Kane because almost all of their top nine forwards have no-move or no-trade clauses that prohibit them from being traded.
Oilers In a Bit of Deadline Pickle With These No-Move Clauses
Needless to say, the Oilers and GM Stan Bowman are in a bit of a bind if they want to make moves. The options are trading draft picks and prospects, but dumping cap space is going to be a huge challenge. Itw as assumed that any trades the Oilers make might include one of Arvidsson or Henrique if salary needed to be moved out. That’s not happening now without either signing off.
At this point, only Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen, and Vasily Podkolzin are regular forwards on the roster who lack trade protection.
Next: Maple Leafs Have Specific Game Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 minutes ago
Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward
It has now been discovered that another forward has a no-move clause with the...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 16 minutes ago
Sabres in Tricky Contract vs. Trade Spot with Greenway
Jordan Greenway and the Buffalo Sabres are working on an extension, but there is...
-
NHL News/ 58 minutes ago
Maple Leafs Have Specific Game Plan Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a specific trade deadline strategy and it involves a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Trade Deadline Includes Reveal of Unknown No-Move Clause
A surprising development for the Oilers at this year's trade deadline reveals news of...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canadiens, Panthers, Rangers
NHL Trade Talk Recap Mar. 2 - Rangers hold our Reilly, Oilers shopping Kane,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
Oilers Must Know Something Is Suspect With Evander Kane
News that the Edmonton Oilers are shopping Evander Kane in serious trade talks has...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 22 hours ago
4 Teams Linked: Trade Interest Rising for Canadiens’ Jake Evans
Pierre LeBrun notes several teams are talking to the Canadiens about a Jake Evans...
-
Florida Panthers/ 24 hours ago
Panthers to Spend Big at Deadline as Tkachuk Lands on LTIR
Matthew Tkachuk has been moved to LTIR, which could open up serious cap space...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 24 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Weekend Rumors: Rangers, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk weekend rumors: Rangers hold out Reilly Smith, Oilers shopping Evander Kane,...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Hold Out Reilly Smith Amid Trade Speculation
The New York Rangers will hold out forward Reilly Smith amid trade speculation ahead...