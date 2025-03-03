Insider: Second Surprise No-Move Clause Exists for an Oilers Forward

Elliotte Friedman dropped a big news bomb on Edmonton Oilers fans Monday morning when he revealed that Viktor Arvidsson had a no-move clause worked into his contract that slipped through the cracks and wasn’t included on public forums and sites like PuckPedia. The news changed the potential of Arvidsson being included in any trades the Oilers might make. Friedman followed that up by revealing a second surprise no-move clause exists for another forward.

According to Friedman, Adam Henrique has one too. He writes, “…not sure if both years, but definitely now. Just like Buchnevich in STL getting the full NTC added to the last year of this deal, there are always details that sneak by.” PuckPedia tweeted, “We confirmed this morning that Henrique has a No Move for both seasons.”

Veteran forward Adam Henrique has a no-move clause on his Oilers contract that nobody knew about

This news adds another wrinkle to the Oilers trade deadline drama.

Not only does this mean that neither Henrique nor Arvidsson are likely to move, it explains why the Oilers are so keen to move Evander Kane. Edmonton has little choice but to explore a trade for Kane because almost all of their top nine forwards have no-move or no-trade clauses that prohibit them from being traded.

Oilers In a Bit of Deadline Pickle With These No-Move Clauses

Needless to say, the Oilers and GM Stan Bowman are in a bit of a bind if they want to make moves. The options are trading draft picks and prospects, but dumping cap space is going to be a huge challenge. Itw as assumed that any trades the Oilers make might include one of Arvidsson or Henrique if salary needed to be moved out. That’s not happening now without either signing off.

At this point, only Connor Brown, Corey Perry, Kasperi Kapanen, and Vasily Podkolzin are regular forwards on the roster who lack trade protection.

