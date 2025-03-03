Oilers Trade Deadline Includes Reveal of Unknown No-Move Clause

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, the Edmonton Oilers have a long list of laundry items they’d like to tackle ahead of Friday’s NHL Trade Deadline. Unfortunately, there isn’t much time or cap space to do everything they’d like.

Rishaug wrote on Monday morning:

My sense on Oilers deadline targets: #4/5 LS (left-side) defenseman, a forward to compete for a spot in top 6, and a #4 C/PK (center / penalty-killer).” He noted that fans should keep in mind that if Evander Kane money isn’t available, “they’re basically dollar in dollar out at the deadline which makes all this very tricky.”

This is likely why the Oilers are looking for a trade deadline deal that involves moving Kane’s $5.125 million out. Kane submitted his trade list and it does include a few contenders.

Rishaug wasn’t the only source to suggest these are the things Edmonton is looking at.

Lots of Moving Parts for Oilers at Trade Deadline

Needless to say, there are a lot of things going on at the same time when it comes to the Oilers.

The Athletic writes:

“A run of indifferent play out of the 4 Nations break has only reinforced the need to make a move to reinforce the blue line. That’s top of the agenda for GM Stan Bowman. A move to bring in another forward can’t be ruled out, either — at least assuming the Oilers can find a way to make the numbers work.”

They, too, believe the Oilers are exploring the trade market on Kane. His full no-movement clause converted to a 16-team approved trade this past Friday and he may be ready to come off LTIR before the end of the season. This is not ideal for the Oilers and they note, “That would cause major cap complications if he remains with the Oilers post-deadline. Lots of moving parts here.”

Elliotte Friedman also added an interesting wrinkle to the Oilers trade situation. On 32 Thoughts, he noted that while it’s not out there on the public sites, Viktor Arvidsson does indeed have a full No Movement Clause.

